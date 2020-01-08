Stock Photo - Police Bookings
These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Jan. 7. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Dominique Sherard Bush 27 — hold for South Carolina Highway Patrol awaiting warrant

Rickey Steve Corbett II, 41 — domestic violence third degree (mutual per North Augusta Department of Public Safety dispatch)

Sadie Elizabeth Allen, 31 — assault and battery third degree

Shanna Marie Swearingen, 36 — giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, hold for Edgefield County

Joe Louis Myrick Jr., 50 — hold for Williston City per National Crime Information Center, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle two counts

Tony Louis Beasley, 52 — domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature

Katrina Rochelle Landers, 34 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,00 or less

Joshua Linwood Armentrout, 37 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant

Denequa Lacole Townes, 30 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant

Christopher Jaylen Graham, 20 — hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections Emergency Action Center

Derrick Brian Walker, 44 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Gary Dewayne Smith, 55 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant

Nora Christine Morrison, 33 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant

Naecolbi Dionte Crumley, 34 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant

Kierra Satori Cochran, 30 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, violation of city ordinance/false information to public safety officer

Brandon Christopher Hall, 34 — violation of city ordinance/failure to comply

Elbert Eugene Cox Jr., 60 — failure to appear bench warrant

Rosemary Denton Arnold, 66 — assault and battery third degree

Jada Jaesha Jean Guillory, 19 — malicious injury to a house value $2,000 or less two counts, malicious injury to a tree or house/trespass upon real property sealed sentence

Amaya Kamari Odom, 20 — fraudulent check or stop payment or stop payment $500 or less first offense

Susan Lynn Willings, 57 — malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000 or less

