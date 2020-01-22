Stock Photo - Police Bookings
These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Jan. 21. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Jonathan William Beckwith, 39 — public disorderly conduct

Dexter Napoleon Young, 49 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense, open container of beer/wine in motor vehicle

Shamoi Alberto Vanterpool, 22 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Mildred Cheatham, 57 — violation of city ordinance/soliciting without a license

Larry Nathon Rowe, 31 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less

Angela Shead Gunter, 44 — assault and battery third degree

Jose Antonio Rosario, 38 — domestic violence second degree general sessions court bench warrant

Abigail Christine Winburn, 20 — violation of city ordinance/failure to comply

Dana Andrew Carroll, 53 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense

Tammy Celeste Powell Bishop, 47 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant

