These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Feb. 13. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Donald Jack Warren, 52 — public disorderly conduct
Leland Paul Ferriter, 35 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, vehicular tire violation, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Dominique Levionte Parks, 31 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense
Elester Weaver Williams, 60 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Danielle Marie Powell, 43 — hold for Lexington County Sheriff's Office detainer hold
William Cody Beard, 35 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense
Christopher Paul McRae, 41 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, possession/making implements capable of being used in crime, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, malicious injury to animals or personal property, injury value $2,000
Carrington Demetry Smith, 32 — common law robbery/strong arm robbery
Kelvin Maurice Chisolm, 32 — hold for Aiken County detention center warrant
Ryan Phillip Morris, 27 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Jamin Eric Johnson, 24 — failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death second or subsequent offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, hold for monitor
Cheryl Lowe Phillips, 59 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Edrick Lavar Tolen, 34 — unlawful carrying of pistol, possession of narcotics in Schedule I(B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash
Joseph Lee Smith, 35 — violation of parole
Charles Edward Upson Jr., 25 — domestic violence second degree
Gregory Tyrone Davis, 47 — driving under the influence .16 or more second offense
David Bee Peterson, 24 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, hold for Aiken County detention center awaiting warrant
Olivia Grace Gaillard, 18 — domestic violence third degree
Destiny Renee Donaldson, 23 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Jonathan Cole Gullette, 32 — malicious injury to animals or personal property injury value $2,000, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrants
Tony Gray Satterthwaite, 45 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle