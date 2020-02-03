These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Jan. 31-Feb. 2. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Cassandra Lynn Rucker, 30 — fugitive from justice warrant non-criminal hold fugitive maximum 20 days
Damien Rahmel Simmons, 37 — financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less bondsman off bond two counts, financial transaction card fraud theft bondsman off bond
Robin Marie Carver, 31 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
James Martin Robinson, 60 — public disorderly conduct
Andrew Tyrone Harrison, 35 — murder, possession of weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, kidnapping two counts, armed robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon, burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree
Haley Dawn Womack, 18 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less
Shane Donovan Williams, 34 — public disorderly conduct
Megan Alisha Gagnon, 29 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Brittany Ann Cliett, 36 — manufacture meth first offense
Laura Stacey Wilson, 49 — financial transaction card theft bondsman off bond, financial transaction card fraud value more than $500 in six months bondsman off bond three counts, financial transaction card theft bench warrant, financial transaction card fraud value more than $500 in six months bench warrant three counts
Ricky Lavon Oliphant Jr., 37 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Dwalyan O'Harold Bull, 18 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Dalton Jay Jones, 23 — possession of other controlled substances in Schedule I to V first offense
Jason Dolan Randall, 46 — assault and battery third degree
Nathaniel Charles Davis, 34 — public disorderly conduct, violation of city ordinance drinking alcoholic liquors in public
Vincent Edward Delong, 29 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Clinton Douglas Blackwood, 31 — possession of narcotics in Schedule I(b), (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense, public disorderly conduct
Alicia Renee Nobles, 42 — violation of city ordinance giving false information, failure to pay bench warrant
Devin Dewayne Jones, 23 — hold for SC Department of Corrections (per National Crime Information Center hit)
Floyd Anthony Burnett Jr., 49 — violation of drug distribution law noncontrolled imitation controlled substance
Robert William Kinney, 60 — public disorderly conduct
Ronald Jonathan Gary, 36 — public disorderly conduct
Harvey Alan Galloway, 53 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, contraband, furnish or possess county or municipal prisons prohibited
Auren Stanford Mitchell, 32 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident
Deangelo Antwaun Scott, 28 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Derrick Lamar Glover, 31 — possession of narcotics in Schedule I(b), (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense, manufacture, distribution, possession of narcotics in Schedule I(b), (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense
Monique Lashaz Tyler, 24 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Grady Randall Sheppard, 44 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, possession of 28g or less or marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense, shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Alisa Marie Shephard, 39 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, possession of 28g or less or marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense
Mendell David Thomas, 37 — distribute, sell, manufacture or possession with intent to distribute of controlled substance near school bondsman off bond, distribution etc. of methamphetamine excludes manufacturing first offense
Jared Adam Ferretti, 32 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense
John Michael Ergle Jr., 38 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
James Allen Jr., 24 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Octavius Nikia Anthony Jr., 23 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Demontray Keyshawn Butler, 19 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrants
Quincy Cortez Green, 41 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrants
Barry Harold Cook, 26 — malicious injury to tree, house trespass upon real property, injury, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense bench warrant, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Tresea Ann Nicola King, 27 — public disorderly conduct
Spencer Brian Sandifer, 23 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrants
Erik James Anderson — public disorderly conduct