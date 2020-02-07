These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Feb. 6. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Christopher Donnell Daniels, 23 — domestic violence third degree
Howard Michael Mouton, 58 — forgery bench warrant, violation of probation bench warrant, hold for Columbia, Georgia, per National Crime Information Center, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Victoria Elizabeth Blackmon, 28 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Phillip Randolph Arrington, 50 — hit and run duties of driver involved in accident with minor personal injury, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense
Michael Brock Bell, 25 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
April Nina Hawthorne, 31 — giving false information to law enforcement, fire department of rescue department, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Erica Nicole Seeley, 33 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Joshua Eugene Rose, 34 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Joshua Caleb Howard, 21 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less, hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Wayne Elliot Harrison, 48 — possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony, unlawful purchase of nonferrous metals for purpose of recycling the metal
Travis Edward Spears, 43 — domestic violence third degree
Stephanie Renee Franks, 34 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Jason Harold Hasley, 22 — hold for Garland County Sheriff's Department, Arkansas, per National Crime Information Center
John West, 64 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrant
Anna Danielle Carroll, 29 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Jonathan Glenn Smith, 26 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense bench warrant, threatening life, person or family of public official, teacher bench warrant, public disorderly conduct bench warrant, pedestrian under influence of alcohol or drugs upon highway bench warrant, violation of city ordinance failure to comply with public service officer bench warrant
Rayvis Demitrus Neubia, 18 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request