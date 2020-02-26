These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Feb. 25, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Michael Andre Walcott, 46 — domestic violence third degree bondsman off bond, unlawful use of a license or fraudulent application for a license first offense bondsman off bond, altering, forging or counterfeiting certificate of title or registration card bondsman off bond two counts, financial identity fraud or identity fraud two counts bondsman off bond, forgery value less than $10,000 bondsman off bond six counts, obtaining signature or property under false pretenses more than $2,000 bondsman off bond
Anthony Dee Young, 37 — forgery value less than $10,000 six counts
Melissa Sue Lathan Steven, 50 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense
Johnita Denise Richardson, 26 — assault and battery third degree
Bill Richard Herrin, 52 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond
Angela Harris, 52 — failure to appear and pay bench warrant two counts, hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections max out date 2/28/20
Alexander Anthony Fowler, 29 — burglary (violent) (after 6/20/85) second degree
Donald Charles McHale-Lewis, 32 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant
Keith Eugene Jeno, 47 — criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree commit/attempt a lewd act
Derian Devon Fuller Jr., 25 — legal custodian unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person, domestic violence second degree, kidnapping, possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense bench warrant, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense, possession of narcotics in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense bench warrant
John Wheeler, 37 — failure to pay
Mary Kim Gorman, 49 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Stephany May Goodshield, 30 — malicious or willful injury to a courthouse or jail bench warrant
Sarah Faith Bell, 36 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Timothy Strider Calicutt, 35 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Marcus Garrett Johnson, 30 — hold for Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia
Kimberly Ann Cleve, 39 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, hold for Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office