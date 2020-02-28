These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Feb. 27, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Christopher Dion Scott, 23 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less, failure to comply bench warrant
Colie Eugene Trotter, 52 — violation of a court order of protection
Henry Mark Jones, 57 — hold for Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold
Jonathan Art Lincoln, 26 — public disorderly conduct, malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000, resisting arrest/oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process, manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base first offense, manufacture, distribution or possession of narcotic drugs in schedule I (B) and (C), LSD and schedule II first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, open container of beer/wine, manufacture, possession of Schedule IV drugs except flunitrazepam with intent to distribute
Keisha Lashana Butler, 41 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less enhancement
Xavier Amier Harrison, 18 — domestic violence third degree bench warrant
Victoria Peyton Baynham, 26 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base third or subsequent offense
Nekisha Tryphena Horsley-Edwards, 42 — fraudulent check or stop payment or stop payment $500 or less first offense bench warrant four counts
Nakisha Lashawn Copeland, 29 — fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense four counts
Marvin Jay Floyd, 53 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing leave on request
James Marvin Hammett, 48 — contempt of drug court
Byron Keith Miller, 37 — failure to pay bench warrant