These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Feb. 26, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Charles Patrick Sitler, 22 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense
Lamari Savon Toole, 18 — carrying weapons on school property, assault and battery second degree
Whitney Nicole Simmons, 32 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Gabriel Lee Brown, 17 — burglary first degree, assault and battery first degree
Carrie Ann Key, 37 — burglary third degree first offense
Joseph George Anderson, 35 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Tyrik Gerard Bright, 39 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Samuel Allen Wise, 53 — civil contempt of court
Stephon X’Zvaier Dunbar, 19 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash, resisting arrest/oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process, manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base first offense
Ronell Harry Lowe, 81 — violation of a court order of protection
Jeremy Stewart Rogers, 38 — failure to appear
Robin Marie Carver, 31 — shoplifting bench warrant, trespassing after notice bench warrant
Kimberly Lashan Steed, 38 — driving without a license third or subsequent offense two counts, operating or permitting operation of a vehicle whish is not registered, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense, no South Carolina driver’s license bench warrant, no vehicle license bench warrant
Jasmine Renee Smith, 28 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Sherman Hope Lane Beam, 18 — burglary first degree, assault and battery first degree, malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000 or less
Kyneria Nya Bottoms, 20 — malicious injury to a tree or house/trespass upon real property, public disorderly conduct
Robert Lee Hamm Jr., 61 — public disorderly conduct, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, violation of city ordinance/urinating in public
Frank Wayne Stewart II, 44 — failure to pay bench warrant
Charles Daniel Harrison, 35 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense
Raven Edward Grubbs, 26 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle, hold for Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold