These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Feb. 14-16. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Jamin Eric Johnson, 24 — trafficking in heroin, morphine, etc. 28 grams or more, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if no also sentenced to life without parole
Jason George Rothkin, 48 — criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt victim under 11 years of age
Steven Douglas Bradley, 44 — hold for Lexington County Sheriff’s Office
David Ryan Henderson, 26 — hold for Bartow County Georgia per National Crime Information Center confirmation
Tony Gray Satterthwaite, 45 — unlawful carrying of a pistol
Matthew Lee Hornsby, 32 — failure to pay family court commitment
James Robert Hutson, 44 — assault and battery second degree
Sadie Zoe Long, 24 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Dedrick Lamont Allen, 40 — failure to pay family court bench warrant
Erin Nicole Black, 31 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Roberto Ayala Figueroa, 53 — criminal solicitation of a minor
Taylor Scott Oliphant, 21 — assault and battery third degree bondsman off bond
Jeffery Desjuan Thomas, 31 — habitual traffic offenders driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
John Seigler Copley, 38 — public disorderly conduct
Johnnie Mae Mealing, 50 — violation of city ordinance failure to comply, public disorderly conduct, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
James Edward Cochran Jr., 55 — failure to pay family court bench warrant three counts, violation of terms or probation, parole or other supervisory program, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle, trafficking in meth or cocaine base 28 grams or more but less than 100 grams
Charlotte Ilene Moyer, 36 — assault and battery third degree
Mercedez Lauren Carter, 28 — domestic violence third degree
Luis Felipe Quinto Manzo, 23 — public disorderly conduct, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, detainer hold for Immigration Customs Enforcement
Erick Elias Elias Binzha, 23 — violation of city ordinance public drunk
Dangelo Lamar Johnson, 29 — sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully, possession of cocaine first offense, disregarding stop sign, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams second or subsequent offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Shannon Rebecca Murrell, 30 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Cruz Angel Jacobo Estrada, 31 — driving without a license first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, detainer hold for Immigration Customs Enforcement
Gardell Maurice Harley Jr., 37 — domestic violence second degree, kidnapping
Ladovia Nicole Dukes, 35 — domestic violence third degree
Derell Demarcus Little, 26 — possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony, administer, distribute, etc. controlled substance with intent to commit, distribution, etc., of methamphetamine first offense, unlawful carrying of a pistol
Matthew Lee Rainey, 50 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Nickalas Ray Myers, 27 — grand larceny $10,000 or more
Cliffton Demon Arnold, 41 — hold for FCSO per National Crime Information Center, manufacture, possess other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam, sale or delivery of a pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully, possession of a firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams second or subsequent offense
Troy Austin Bates, 24 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, failure to return license plate and registration upon loss of insurance
James Martin Robinson, 60 — public disorderly conduct, violation of city ordinance public consumption of beer
Clifford Eugene Pridemore, 62 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Nicholas Robert McMaster, 18 — failure to comply municipal court bench warrant, simple possession of marijuana municipal court bench warrant, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams second of subsequent offense
Willie Thomas Garrett Jr., 20 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense
Daniel Willis Still, 33 — driving under the influence less than .10 third offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Julian Diallo Weather, 19 — manufacture, possess other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam
Stephen Sullivan Jr., 54 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Anthony Renard Lee, 49 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, possession of narcotics in schedule I(B), (C), LSD and schedule II first offense, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department
Jonas Rashaun Kirkland, 29 — public drunk
Cory Ross General, 33 — public drunk, disorderly conduct/gross intoxication
Matthew Scott Miller, 32 — violation of city ordinance disorderly conduct, violation of city ordinance public drunk
Tori Tiffany Barrios, 29 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057), trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Mathew Dylan Mathews, 26 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Jessie Carlos Swygert, 41 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Brittany Denise Stone, 23 — shoplifting $2,000 or less municipal court bench warrant
Johnny Frank Gibson III, 20 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Rodney Oneal Hartwell Jr., 29 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Jasmine Myra Ingram, 20 — domestic violence third degree
Brittany Cherise Gabriel, 31 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, assault and battery third degree
Austin Channing Bautista, 25 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, blackmail or extortion