Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Feb. 14-16. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Jamin Eric Johnson, 24 — trafficking in heroin, morphine, etc. 28 grams or more, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if no also sentenced to life without parole

Jason George Rothkin, 48 — criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt victim under 11 years of age

Steven Douglas Bradley, 44 — hold for Lexington County Sheriff’s Office

David Ryan Henderson, 26 — hold for Bartow County Georgia per National Crime Information Center confirmation

Tony Gray Satterthwaite, 45 — unlawful carrying of a pistol

Matthew Lee Hornsby, 32 — failure to pay family court commitment

James Robert Hutson, 44 — assault and battery second degree

Sadie Zoe Long, 24 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Dedrick Lamont Allen, 40 — failure to pay family court bench warrant

Erin Nicole Black, 31 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Roberto Ayala Figueroa, 53 — criminal solicitation of a minor

Taylor Scott Oliphant, 21 — assault and battery third degree bondsman off bond

Jeffery Desjuan Thomas, 31 — habitual traffic offenders driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense

John Seigler Copley, 38 — public disorderly conduct

Johnnie Mae Mealing, 50 — violation of city ordinance failure to comply, public disorderly conduct, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

James Edward Cochran Jr., 55 — failure to pay family court bench warrant three counts, violation of terms or probation, parole or other supervisory program, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle, trafficking in meth or cocaine base 28 grams or more but less than 100 grams

Charlotte Ilene Moyer, 36 — assault and battery third degree

Mercedez Lauren Carter, 28 — domestic violence third degree

Luis Felipe Quinto Manzo, 23 — public disorderly conduct, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, detainer hold for Immigration Customs Enforcement

Erick Elias Elias Binzha, 23 — violation of city ordinance public drunk

Dangelo Lamar Johnson, 29 — sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully, possession of cocaine first offense, disregarding stop sign, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams second or subsequent offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense

Shannon Rebecca Murrell, 30 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense

Cruz Angel Jacobo Estrada, 31 — driving without a license first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, detainer hold for Immigration Customs Enforcement

Gardell Maurice Harley Jr., 37 — domestic violence second degree, kidnapping

Ladovia Nicole Dukes, 35 — domestic violence third degree

Derell Demarcus Little, 26 — possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony, administer, distribute, etc. controlled substance with intent to commit, distribution, etc., of methamphetamine first offense, unlawful carrying of a pistol

Matthew Lee Rainey, 50 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense

Nickalas Ray Myers, 27 — grand larceny $10,000 or more

Cliffton Demon Arnold, 41 — hold for FCSO per National Crime Information Center, manufacture, possess other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam, sale or delivery of a pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully, possession of a firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams second or subsequent offense

Tori Tiffany Barrios, 29 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Troy Austin Bates, 24 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, failure to return license plate and registration upon loss of insurance

James Martin Robinson, 60 — public disorderly conduct, violation of city ordinance public consumption of beer

Clifford Eugene Pridemore, 62 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense

Nicholas Robert McMaster, 18 — failure to comply municipal court bench warrant, simple possession of marijuana municipal court bench warrant, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams second of subsequent offense

Willie Thomas Garrett Jr., 20 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense

Daniel Willis Still, 33 — driving under the influence less than .10 third offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

Julian Diallo Weather, 19 — manufacture, possess other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam

Stephen Sullivan Jr., 54 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

Anthony Renard Lee, 49 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, possession of narcotics in schedule I(B), (C), LSD and schedule II first offense, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department

Jonas Rashaun Kirkland, 29 — public drunk

Cory Ross General, 33 — public drunk, disorderly conduct/gross intoxication

Matthew Scott Miller, 32 — violation of city ordinance disorderly conduct, violation of city ordinance public drunk

Tori Tiffany Barrios, 29 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057), trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Mathew Dylan Mathews, 26 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense

Jessie Carlos Swygert, 41 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Brittany Denise Stone, 23 — shoplifting $2,000 or less municipal court bench warrant

Johnny Frank Gibson III, 20 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Rodney Oneal Hartwell Jr., 29 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Jasmine Myra Ingram, 20 — domestic violence third degree

Brittany Cherise Gabriel, 31 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, assault and battery third degree

Austin Channing Bautista, 25 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, blackmail or extortion

Tags