These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Feb. 7-9. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Montavius Aquise Kemp, 19 — providing false information, assault and battery third degree
Zachary Robert Shaw, 34 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Dana Michelle Kennedy, 38 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Wayne Elliot Harrison, 48 — precious metals violations by dealers second offense
Christopher Shane Blitchington, 41 — breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
Jonathan Glenn Smith, 26 — unlawful carrying of pistol bondsman off bond, habitual traffic offenders driving under suspension bondsman off bond, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense bondsman off bond
Quantez Chavalis Dunn, 25 — domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree
Erica Nicole Seeley, 33 — legal custodian unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Robert Laverne Pounds Jr., 34 — assault and battery third degree
Cody Edward Robbins, 28 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Zedric Manzel Swedenburg, 37 — possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, unlawful carrying of pistol
Lewis Franklin Cushman Sr., 51 — assault and battery third degree
Amanda Lee Ann Williams, 32 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Norman Ben Walker, 50 — fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense
Alfonzo Junior Blocker Sr., 37 — disorderly conduct gross intoxication
Zachary Robert Shaw, 34 — unlawful carrying of pistol bondsman off bond
Sherman Curtis North Jr., 29 — failure to pay bench warrant, hold for Lexington County Sheriff's Office
Deshannon Vatrice Rowe, 42 — malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000
Joseph Lee Smith, 35 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057) bondsman off bond, possession of narcotics in Schedule I(b), (c), LSD and Schedule II second offense bondsman off bond, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense bondsman off bond
Mehulkumar Manubhai Patel, 35 — obtain signature or property under false pretenses value $10,000 or more, hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer hold
Tybaiys Demarcus Key, 20 — failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense bondsman off bond, common law robbery, strong arm robbery bondsman off bond
Christian Alexander Reeves, 18 — assault and battery first degree, unlawful carrying of pistol
Denise Terrell Carter, 44 — trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10g or more but less than 28g
Angela Belote Prewitt, 46 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Breeona Allante Smith, 27 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Frederick Lee Fulmer, 39 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
John Stanley Jennings, 49 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense
Brad Walker, 49 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Chester Lee Settles, 29 — assault and battery third degree
Amy Elizabeth Shabdue, 41 — malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000
Herbert Allen Skillman, 59 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense
Jay William Arthur Sterling, 40 — prisoners/contraband, furnishing or possessing county or municipal prisons prohibited
Kaela Shantell Stukes, 31 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle value $10,000
Kelvin Maurice Chisolm, 32 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Danielle Dawn Britt, 29 — possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V second or subsequent offense, possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash second or subsequent offense, hold for Edgefield County Sheriff's Office per National Crime Information Center, hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services per National Crime Information Center
Ciera Shawnta Burno, 30 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Kwamez Fitzgerald Gilliam, 27 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less two counts
Thomas Delvonne Pressley, 31 — unlawful carrying of pistol, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
Herbert Calvin Ford, 58 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Christopher Jay Harding, 37 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Jason Douglas Edmonds, 32 — assault and battery third degree two counts
Vincent Leo Neuman 53 — domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, pointing and presenting firearms at a person
Cameron Johnson, 21 — larceny/stealing dogs
Nicholas Michael Carty, 39 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) third degree first offense, habitual traffic offenders driving under suspension, possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of a violent felony, breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored, malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Jackie Thomas, 48 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Desmeire Lorenze Gaiters, 25 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant
Tyrone Bernard Lovett, 23 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant
Robert Aaron Gagnon, 29 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant