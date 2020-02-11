Stock Photo - Police Bookings
These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Feb. 10. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Xavier Amier Harrison Garrett — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant

Brandon Wayne Bowden, 29 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Sabrina Rochelle Upson, 32 — assault and battery third degree

Erica Clark Holsenback, 42 — failure to pay bench warrant

Kamilia Untai White, 33 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less three counts

Jermaine Palmer, 35 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less three counts

Kendall Titus Holston, 35 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense

Mehulkumar Manubhai Patel, 35 — obtain signature or property under false pretenses value $10,000 or more

Garrick Kelly, 28 — assault and battery third degree bench warrant

Melissa Nell Kitchens, 48 — public disorderly conduct

Julia Lynn Clemons, 25 — possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense bench warrant, possession of narcotics in Schedule I(B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense bench warrant two counts

Candice Iesha Cleveland, 29 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057) bondsman off bond, prisoners/contraband, furnish or possess county or municipal prisons prohibited bondsman off bond

Barbara Antionettte Williams, 34 — resisting arrest oppose or resist law enforcement officer bondsman off bond

Richard Wade Davis Jr., 33 — violation of court order of protection 

Keisha Lashana Butler, 41 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, violation of city ordinance failure to comply, child endangerment commit certain vehicular offenses with minor in vehicle two counts, leaving the scene of accident involving unattended vehicle

Johnny Martin Anthony Sherlock, 45 — assault and battery third degree two counts

Donald Ellis Mizell Jr., 46 — malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000

