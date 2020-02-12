Stock Photo - Police Bookings
These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Feb. 11. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Dahkir Nashon Anderson, 20 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Kevin Michael Williams, 30 — domestic violence third degree

Heather Leighann Hall, 26 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, hold for Aiken County detention center

Scott Allen Dabbs, 33 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety

Donald Raymond Boyd, 20 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety

Ronnie Lee Chambers, 34 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense

Johnny Martin Sherlock, 45 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less

Melissa Ann Hurt, 45 — hold for Columbia County, Georgia

Chris Gruber Jr., 50 — violation of a city ordinance

Kathi Raines, 63 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Terry Maurice Cade, 38 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense

Isaac Isaiah Miller, 19 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Julia Lynn Clemons, 25 — hold for Edgefield County SHeriff’s Office, possession of narcotics in schedule I (B), (C), LSD and schedule II first offense bondsman off bond two counts, possession of a controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense bondsman off bond

Justin Lamont Green, 36 — common law robbery/strong arm robbery

Kenneth Fae King, 58 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrants

Shane Anthony Freeman, 26 — hold for Hampton County Sheriff’s Office per National Crime Information Center

Henry Jay Craig Jr., 36 — failure to pay bench warrant

Randall Clayton Holcombe, 47 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense, possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense bench warrant

James Paul Spann, 33 — domestic violence second degree bench warrant, domestic violence second degree bondsman off bond

Melissa Ann Hurt, 45 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Devonte Malik Jorame, 23 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Jesse Jay Patrick, 36 — domestic violence second degree

Krashawn Taria Kemp, 22 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense

James Thomas Owens, 42 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

 

