These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Feb. 11. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Dahkir Nashon Anderson, 20 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Kevin Michael Williams, 30 — domestic violence third degree
Heather Leighann Hall, 26 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, hold for Aiken County detention center
Scott Allen Dabbs, 33 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Donald Raymond Boyd, 20 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Ronnie Lee Chambers, 34 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense
Johnny Martin Sherlock, 45 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Melissa Ann Hurt, 45 — hold for Columbia County, Georgia
Chris Gruber Jr., 50 — violation of a city ordinance
Kathi Raines, 63 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Terry Maurice Cade, 38 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense
Isaac Isaiah Miller, 19 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Julia Lynn Clemons, 25 — hold for Edgefield County SHeriff’s Office, possession of narcotics in schedule I (B), (C), LSD and schedule II first offense bondsman off bond two counts, possession of a controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense bondsman off bond
Justin Lamont Green, 36 — common law robbery/strong arm robbery
Kenneth Fae King, 58 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrants
Shane Anthony Freeman, 26 — hold for Hampton County Sheriff’s Office per National Crime Information Center
Henry Jay Craig Jr., 36 — failure to pay bench warrant
Randall Clayton Holcombe, 47 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense, possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense bench warrant
James Paul Spann, 33 — domestic violence second degree bench warrant, domestic violence second degree bondsman off bond
Devonte Malik Jorame, 23 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Jesse Jay Patrick, 36 — domestic violence second degree
Krashawn Taria Kemp, 22 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
James Thomas Owens, 42 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office