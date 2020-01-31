Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Jan. 30. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Bethany Lauren Widener, 31 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense

Pierre DeMichael Williams, 33 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, financial transaction card fraud value more than $500 in six month period

Brandon Louis Williams, 32 — public disorderly conduct

Ricardo Montoyo Carrasco, 32 — indecent exposure

Susan Michelle Sharpe Taylor, 47 — failure to comply, shoplifting, providing false information

Heather Rose Morales, 38 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Matthew Drake Johnson, 26 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less

Kristy Lee Tinsley, 39 — failure to appear bench warrant

D'Angelo Markel Dobson, 23 — domestic violence third degree

Dwayne Antoine Wilson, 19 — possession of cocaine first offense bondsman off bond, possession of fifteen dosage units of MDMA or ecstasy first offense bondsman off bond

Jerry Robert Bell, 35 — violation of terms of probation, parole

Tannen Alan Pennington, 23 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Jason Lee Pinion, 39 — violation of terms or probation, parole two counts

Damien Rahmel Simmons, 37 — assault and battery third degree, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, common law robbery, strong arm robbery, hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrant

Courtney Ciera Garnett, 33 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Alexander Leo Simon Jr., 50 — trespassing/entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice

Cassandra Lynn Rucker, 30 — failure to appear/pay bench warrant

Trina DeVoicette Jones, 29 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

 

Tags