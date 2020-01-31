These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Jan. 30. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Bethany Lauren Widener, 31 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Pierre DeMichael Williams, 33 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, financial transaction card fraud value more than $500 in six month period
Brandon Louis Williams, 32 — public disorderly conduct
Ricardo Montoyo Carrasco, 32 — indecent exposure
Susan Michelle Sharpe Taylor, 47 — failure to comply, shoplifting, providing false information
Heather Rose Morales, 38 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Matthew Drake Johnson, 26 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less
Kristy Lee Tinsley, 39 — failure to appear bench warrant
D'Angelo Markel Dobson, 23 — domestic violence third degree
Dwayne Antoine Wilson, 19 — possession of cocaine first offense bondsman off bond, possession of fifteen dosage units of MDMA or ecstasy first offense bondsman off bond
Jerry Robert Bell, 35 — violation of terms of probation, parole
Tannen Alan Pennington, 23 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Jason Lee Pinion, 39 — violation of terms or probation, parole two counts
Damien Rahmel Simmons, 37 — assault and battery third degree, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, common law robbery, strong arm robbery, hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrant
Courtney Ciera Garnett, 33 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Alexander Leo Simon Jr., 50 — trespassing/entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice
Cassandra Lynn Rucker, 30 — failure to appear/pay bench warrant
Trina DeVoicette Jones, 29 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less