These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Feb. 18, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Rebecca Ann Lynn Sturkey, 34 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense
Daija Ashea Burden, 24 — assault and battery third degree
Jonathan Charles Breaux, 34 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services for Berkeley County, South Carolina detainer hold
Kelsey Kinard Kinard, 39 — hold for Walterboro Police Department, South Carolina detainer hold
Luis Jorge Amandor Ruiz, 32 — hold for Immigration Customs Enforcement
Carl Junior Williams, 30 — hold for Greenville County, hold for Anderson County Sheriff
James Zachariah Elias, 47 — hold for family court
Christopher Richard Sherman, 36 — hold for Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Dylan Douglas Bennett, 30 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office pending warant
Mark Adam Fair, 34 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program, distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first offense, shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Laura Elizabeth Smith, 21 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant
Christopher Ray Pardue, 32 — grand larceny value $10,000 or more, malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000 or less
Edward William Tomago, 37 — public disorderly conduct
Ashley Marie Guillebeau, 26 — shoplifting value$2,000 or less
John Daniel Jones III, 49 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Jeremy Carlton Smith Sr., 46 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant
Aaron James Goff, 26 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash