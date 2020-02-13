These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Feb. 12. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Dustin Shane Webster, 26 — public disorderly conduct
Brandon Roshawn Dunbar, 27 — malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000, domestic violence second degree, domestic violence second degree
Malcolm Jordan Victoria, 28 — hold for Aiken County detention center
Jessica Vonalee Lever, 33 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Timothy Bryan Smith, 35 — malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000, assault and battery third degree
Melodi Renee Tucker, 33 — littering 15 to 500 pounds first offense, public disorderly conduct
Dy’Tron Kerome Hunter, 29 — receiving stolen goods value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Naquan Lamar Gist, 22 — assault and battery first degree, resisting arrest/oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process, kidnapping
Trevaris J’Quan Moore, 25 — hold for Barnwell violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Larry Christopher Ways, 30 — violation of city ordinance/use state code if possible, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Lorenza Crafton, 58 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Joshua David Baughman, 28 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, deface vehicle license plate with intent to defraud, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense
Kizzie Kendale Johnson, 42 — fraudulent acquisition or use of food stamps value $10,000 or more, forgery value less than $10,000 five counts
Breanna Elizabeth Garvey, 25 — manufacture, distribution or possession of narcotic drugs in schedule I (B) and (C), LSD and schedule II first offense
Brandon Zachariah Wise, 29 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, failure to pay bench warrant
Leon Shemar Curry, 18 — sale or delivery of a pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully
Charles Daniel Harrison, 35 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Joseph Michael Dicks, 28 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program two counts
Susanne Michelle Williams, 38 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Michael Patrick Stone, 38 — failure to pay bench warrant
David Franklin Hutto, 47 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, violation of city ordinance/public drunk
Christopher Lewis Kight, 34 — telephone/unlawful communication
Keenan Wayne Varney, 39 — driving under suspension license suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense
John Joseph Terranova, 61 — assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct first degree, kidnapping
David Barney Inabinet, 42 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Deiondre Malik Carree, 22 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant
Dezmand Davontaye Williams, 25 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, hold for Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold
Deborah Lynn Boen, 60 — hold awaiting Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrants
Austin Kyle Redd, 28 — malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000, malicious injury to a tree or house/trespass upon real property injury value $2,000, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrants