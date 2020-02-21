These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Feb. 20, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Julian Gonzalez Contreras, 37 — hold for Immigration Customs Enforcement
Taylor Marie Glasco, 28 — trafficking in marijuana 10 pounds or more but less than 100 pounds first offense
Jeffery Laron Jones, 42 — failure to obey traffic-control devices, driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
Stephen Wade Berry, 34 — use of vehicle without permission for temporary purpose only unconnected
Ronald Jonathan Gary, 36 — domestic violence second degree
Leon Devario Hankins, 18 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Charles Elbert Hallman III, 35 — failure to pay family court bench warrant
Leann Elizabeth Barziloski, 38 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Cody MacDowell Prince, 42 — failure to pay family court bench warrant
Jessica Lois Darnell, 31 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle bondsman off bond, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle bench warrant
Samantha Chanel Brown, 27 — assault and battery third degree bench warrant three counts, assault and battery third degree bondsman off bond three counts
Joshua Nathan Grizzard, 33 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Raymond Edward Horvath III, 24 — obtain signature or property under false pretenses value more than $2,000, receiving stolen goods value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Daquan Marquel Laval Kinloch, 24 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office, Berkeley County Sheriff's Office – Moncks Corner
James Barnes, 61 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 second offense
James Thomas Motes IV, 26 — hold for Mount Pleasant Police Department