Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Feb. 20, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Julian Gonzalez Contreras, 37 — hold for Immigration Customs Enforcement

Taylor Marie Glasco, 28 — trafficking in marijuana 10 pounds or more but less than 100 pounds first offense

Jeffery Laron Jones, 42 — failure to obey traffic-control devices, driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status

Stephen Wade Berry, 34 — use of vehicle without permission for temporary purpose only unconnected

Ronald Jonathan Gary, 36 — domestic violence second degree

Leon Devario Hankins, 18 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Charles Elbert Hallman III, 35 — failure to pay family court bench warrant

Leann Elizabeth Barziloski, 38 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Cody MacDowell Prince, 42 — failure to pay family court bench warrant

Jessica Lois Darnell, 31 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle bondsman off bond, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle bench warrant

Samantha Chanel Brown, 27 — assault and battery third degree bench warrant three counts, assault and battery third degree bondsman off bond three counts

Joshua Nathan Grizzard, 33 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Raymond Edward Horvath III, 24 — obtain signature or property under false pretenses value more than $2,000, receiving stolen goods value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Daquan Marquel Laval Kinloch, 24 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office, Berkeley County Sheriff's Office – Moncks Corner

James Barnes, 61 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 second offense

James Thomas Motes IV, 26 — hold for Mount Pleasant Police Department

Tags