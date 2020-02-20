Stock Photo - Police Bookings
These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Feb. 19, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Terry Arness Burgess, 51 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, open container of beer/wine of beer or wine in motor vehicle

Aaron Justin Williams, 28 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense

Ricki Lynn Johnson, 36 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrants

Jimmy Joe Cooley, 44 — violation of city ordinance/failure to return driver’s license after notice, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, open container of beer/wine in motor vehicle, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

William Rodney Price, 25 — hold for Georgia Probation

Christina Danyeal Brinson, 45 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Carlos Ray Bryant, 56 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less

Melodi Renee Tucker, 33 — violation of county ordinance/destruction of county property, public disorderly conduct, assault, beat or wound a police officer serving process, attempted murder

Christopher Ray Pardue, 32 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less

William Arthur Green Jr., 30 — carjacking/take or attempt to take a vehicle from a person by force without great bodily injury

Robert Brannon Teeter, 24 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash, hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety pending warrants

William David Badger Jr., 30 — criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree commit/attempt a lewd act three counts, criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt victim under 11 years of age two counts

Ronnie Lee Chambers, 34 — operating or permitting operation of a vehicle which is not registered

Rhonda Lynn Ennis, 49 — interference, hindering officers serving warrant

Melissa Sue Lathan-Sevens, 50 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense general sessions court bench warrant

Shawn Thomas Moss Jr., 23 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Rayshan Michael Harris, 26 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash

Lutrelle Hall, 54 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, hold for Sumter Police Department per National Crime Information Center

Christy Louise Reyn Peeples, 37 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base third or subsequent offense bondsman off bond

Tayquon Darnell Abney, 25 — common law robbery/strong arm robbery, assault and battery first degree

Julian Gonzalez, 37 — following a vehicle too closely, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense

Joseph Eric Rowe, 36 — public disorderly conduct

 

