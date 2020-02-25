These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Feb. 21-24, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Nicholas George Ard, 39 — possession of narcotics in Schedule I(B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, receiving stolen goods bench warrant
Jacob Harrison Craven, 26 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle bench warrant, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle bench warrant, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense bench warrant, receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less bench warrant, receiving stolen goods value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Amanda Rapp Hill, 35 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense
Osiel Calzada, 21 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
D'Marcus Shanchez Stevens, 30 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
James Christopher Meese, 31 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Shawn Thomas Moss Jr., 23 — receiving stolen goods value $10,000 or more
Charles Edward Nimmons, 60 — failure to appear/pay family court bench warrant
David Sanders, 78 — criminal sexual conduct with minor third degree commit/attempt bondsman off bond
Albert Fred Walker Jr., 39 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Sara Shyanne Rhinehart, 20 — assault and battery third degree
Joshua Scott Sherer, 35 — domestic violence second degree
Jeremy Steven Eargle, 42 — possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Norman Larry Frix Jr., 63 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Autumn Breanne Angeley, 21 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Billy Ray Morris Jr., 22 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
John Edward Wilder, 52 — hold for Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Georgia, detainer hold, hold for Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Georgia, detainer hold, violation of city ordinance/false information to public service officer
Jonathan Creighton Hentz, 36 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Bill Richard Herrin, 52 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense bench warrant two counts, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Cameron Isaiah Milligan, 23 — assault and battery third degree
Jonquez Davante Hurley, 21 — public disorderly conduct
Thelonias Marquell Odom, 25 — driving under suspension license suspended for DUI first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 second offense
Chad Gregory Kimbrell, 44 — domestic violence third degree
James Thomas Dahlstrom, 69 — threatening life, person or family of public official, teacher or principal, driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Ryan Josef Ratcliff, 37 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Courtni Nicole Schmitt, 36 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Stristan Lashae Cullum, 34 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
John Doe, 35 — violation of city ordinance false information to public service officer, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Brittany Nicole Oxendine, 30 — violation of city ordinance providing false information to public service officer
Michael Andre Walcott, 46 — domestic violence third degree, forgery value less than $10,000 six counts, financial identity fraud or identity fraud two counts, obtain signature or property under false pretenses value more than $2,000, altering, forging or counterfeiting certificate of title, registration card two counts, unlawful use of license or fraudulent application for license first offense
Robert James Forbes, 51 — public disorderly conduct bench warrant
Jeffery Ronnie Gross Sr., 40 — domestic violence third degree
Nicholas Cole Dixon, 27 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bench warrant, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave bench warrant, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave bondsman off bond, shoplifting value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond
Jasmine Courtney Ingram, 21 — leaving the scene of accident involving an unattended vehicle
Devin Antwan Grimes, 25 — manufacture, distribute, possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I(B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, violation of city ordinance/providing false information, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Bobby Ray Autwell, 62 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Bobby Milton Key, 57 — failure to appear and pay family court bench warrant
Tracy Bernard Roundtree, 55 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense
Dillon Laverne Hutto, 25 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant, assault and battery third degree, public disorderly conduct
Mandy Shonte Fredell, 43 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Christopher Moses Lawrence, 35 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine (excludes manufacturing meth) first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Erica Marie Smith, 20 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Christopher Jamal Doyle, 19 — public disorderly conduct, bicyclists and users of play vehicles article violation, violation of city ordinance/failure to comply
Angela Johns Pounds, 57 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, shoplifting $2,000 or less bench warrant, public drunk bench warrant
Deandra Lashawn Corbitt, 24 — accessory before the fact to a felony general provision, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Heather Anne Dunn, 35 — obtain signature or property under false pretenses value $2,000 or less two counts, forgery value less than $10,000
Audrey Althea Jones, 51 — violation of city ordinance/public drunk
Karen Ann Margaret Forsyth, 35 — domestic violence third degree
Michael Andre Walcott, 46 — altering, forging or counterfeiting certificate of title, registration card or license two counts, obtain signature or property under false pretenses value more than $2,000, forgery value less than $10,000 two counts, financial identity fraud or identity fraud three counts
Jaquan Avant Guzman, 22 — unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription bench warrant, manufacture or possession of other substances in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam bench warrant, unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription, manufacture, possession of other substances in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam
Shahim Rashawn Nipper, 20 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash bench warrant
Cleighton Andrew Wilson, 33 — failure to appear/hold for hearing family court bench order, failure to appear family court bench warrant
Michael Lee Masters, 26 — failure to pay family court bench warrant
Sherian Lashandera Smith, 26 — forgery value less than $10,000
Nicholas George Ard, 39 — arson second degree, possession of stolen vehicle
Bertron Terrell Johnson, 41 — failure to pay family court bench warrant
Whitney Nicole Simmons, 32 — domestic violence third degree, public disorderly conduct, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, violation of city ordinance/providing false information to a public service officer, forgery value less than $10,000, receiving of stolen goods $2,000 or less sealed sentence bench warrant, open container of beer bench warrant
Amanda Nicole Hair Wood, 30 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Rechina Dashae Folks, 32 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
William Brent Kirkendohl, 53 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, accessory before the fact to a felony general provision
Jamar Dale Blackshire, 29 — possession of cocaine first offense bench warrant, possession of narcotics in Schedule I(B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense bench warrant
Terry Leroy Phillips, 58 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services per National Crime Information Center hit
Jesse Wayne Padgett, 27 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Christopher David Sullivan, 34 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety