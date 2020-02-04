These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Feb. 3. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Michael Gary Pace, 35 — assault and battery third degree
Dennis Barry Hurshman, 71 — domestic violence third degree, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrants
Sean Thomas Coffey, 34 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrants, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant (locals check)
Savannah Elizabeth Pleming — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Christina Joanne Majure, 34 — hold for Charleston Probation
Devron Jakell Duncan, 27 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, assault and battery third degree
Jared Cody Johnson, 34 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond
Herbert Gyles Padgett, 56 — first degree harassment
Antwan Donyea Kelly, 49 — fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense
Rene Harris Satterwhite, 45 — fraudulent check or stop payment greater than $1,000 first offense, fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense two counts
Jadarius Shemar Alexander, 21 — attempted murder, possession of weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000 or less
Kimberly Michelle Sineath, 21 — hold for Barnwell County Sheriff's Office per National Crime Information Center
Chelsea Nichole Janes, 28 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, contempt of municipal court driving under suspension third or subsequent offense bench warrant
Dowell Clinton Fulmer, 56 — failure to appear and pay bench warrant
David Barney Inabinet, 42 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant
Raymond Buddy Waters, 60 — public disorderly conduct
Linda Renee James, 64 — public disorderly conduct
Donald Develouse Field, 33 — driving under suspension license suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Reahnna Tesh Wilkey, 21 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less
Joseph Adam Black, 34 — trespassing/unlawful entry into enclosed places
John Preston Williams II, 38 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrant