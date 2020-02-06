These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Feb. 5. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
D’Marcus Shanchez Stevens, 30 — trespassing/unlawful entry into enclosed places
Ryan Patrick Murphy, 30 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services per National Crime Information Center
Crystal Louise Conaway Leopard, 31 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Jessica Hellinger Nichols, 37 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense bondsman off bond, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacturing)
Christian Tyler Fincher, 24 — distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first offense
Larry Christopher Ways, 30 — driving under the influence first offense bench warrant
Dexter Earl Jones, 34 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, hold for Barnwell County
Chartez Franklin Kitchings, 40 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense
Anthony Lamarr Edwards, 39 — speeding more than 25 miles per hour over the speed limit, failure to return DL after notice of suspension or cancellation, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense
Greg Peat Shay, 25 — arson second degree
Richard Bradford Moseley Jr., 40 — criminally receive goods or services fraudulently
Barbara Antionette Williams, 34 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, violation of a city ordinance/false information to a public safety officer
Bengie Cleve Whittle Sr., 44 — failure to pay
Jerrold Franklin Swearingen, 55 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less, receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less bench warrant
Philip Bacot Prescott, 41 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense refused BA