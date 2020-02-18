Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Feb. 17. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Wyman Fredrick Simpkins Jr., 56 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office, hold for Edgefield County Sheriff's Office

Henry Lee Jones, 57 — public disorderly conduct

Crystal Louise Conaway Leopard, 32 — trespassing after notice

Misael Elvira, 23 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense

Lena Ann Brown, 25 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

William Burt Stokes, 45 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program two counts

Joshua Jerel White, 27 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program two counts

Benjamin Lee Anderson, 35 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Gregory Antione Johnson, 42 — trespassing/entry on another's land for various purposes without permission, violation of city ordinance/littering, violation of city ordinance/public assumption of alcohol

Candice Iesha Cleveland, 29 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057) bench warrant, prisoners/contraband, furnish or possess county or municipal prisons prohibited bench warrant

Christine Marie Chitty, 44 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 bondsman off bond, contributing to the delinquency of a minor bondsman off bond, financial transaction card theft bondsman off bond, financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in six-month period two counts bondsman off bond, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 bench warrant, contributing to the delinquency of a minor bench warrant

Courtni Nicole Schmitt, 36 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant

Nigel Lamar Scott, 19 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrants

Justin Dwayne Wood, 28 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant

Scott Ernest Fielding, 27 — violation of city ordinance/disobeying a lawful order

Frederick Keith Bush Sr., 59 — failure to pay bench warrant

Evan Dalton Ashley, 31 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense

Luis Jorge Amador Ruiz, 32 — driving without a license first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, leaving the scene of accident involving unattended vehicle, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense

