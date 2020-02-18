These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Feb. 17. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Wyman Fredrick Simpkins Jr., 56 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office, hold for Edgefield County Sheriff's Office
Henry Lee Jones, 57 — public disorderly conduct
Crystal Louise Conaway Leopard, 32 — trespassing after notice
Misael Elvira, 23 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Lena Ann Brown, 25 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
William Burt Stokes, 45 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program two counts
Joshua Jerel White, 27 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program two counts
Benjamin Lee Anderson, 35 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Gregory Antione Johnson, 42 — trespassing/entry on another's land for various purposes without permission, violation of city ordinance/littering, violation of city ordinance/public assumption of alcohol
Candice Iesha Cleveland, 29 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057) bench warrant, prisoners/contraband, furnish or possess county or municipal prisons prohibited bench warrant
Christine Marie Chitty, 44 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 bondsman off bond, contributing to the delinquency of a minor bondsman off bond, financial transaction card theft bondsman off bond, financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in six-month period two counts bondsman off bond, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 bench warrant, contributing to the delinquency of a minor bench warrant
Courtni Nicole Schmitt, 36 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant
Nigel Lamar Scott, 19 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrants
Justin Dwayne Wood, 28 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant
Scott Ernest Fielding, 27 — violation of city ordinance/disobeying a lawful order
Frederick Keith Bush Sr., 59 — failure to pay bench warrant
Evan Dalton Ashley, 31 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense
Luis Jorge Amador Ruiz, 32 — driving without a license first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, leaving the scene of accident involving unattended vehicle, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense