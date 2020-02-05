These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Feb. 4. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Harold O’Neil Barnes Jr., 47 — nonstudent interfering, disrupting or disturbing schools, domestic violence first degree
Dana Larue Herron, 53 — littering 15 to 500 pounds first offense
Kevin Troy Kirkland, 33 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Precious Deva Wooden, 35 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense bench warrant
Brandy Renee Williams, 44 — theft of electric current first offense two
Bridgitt Stephanie Avellanda, 26 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Larysa Elaine Ann Underwood, 26 — providing false information bench warrant, no driver’s license bench warrant, driving without a license first offense bondsman off bond, false information bondsman off bond
Daniel Jacob Mosier, 25 — Aiken County Sheriff’s Office pending warrants hold
Jessica Hellinger Nichols, 37 — distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first offense bench warrant
Douglas Gordon Marshall, 67 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant
Larry Christopher Ways, 30 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant
Erica Nicole Seeley, 33 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in a six-month period
Charlene Hornsby, 54 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Christopher Wayne Chambers, 35 — public disorderly conduct, violation of city ordinance/tamper with city property
Robin Maurice Richardson, 39 — public disorderly conduct, violation of city ordinance/failure to comply
Carrington Demetry Smith, 32 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant