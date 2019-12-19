These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Dec. 18. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Dondi Eric Steven McCormick, 22 — violation of a county ordinance animals creating a nuisance
Travis Benjamin Phillips, 48 — assault and battery third degree two counts, malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000, assault and battery third degree
Alex O’Neal Thomas, 28 — forgery value less than $10,000
Ebony Darrelnisha Glaze, 19 — identity fraud to obtain employment or avoid detection by law enforcement
Ronnie Calvin Key, 35 — trespassing after notice/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Kenneth Edward Parker Jr., 44 — shoplifting bench warrant, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant (local check)
Debra Lynn Atkinson, 33 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant
Sheldonia Alline Williams, 26 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle
Jacob Lawton Folland, 25 — burglary third degree first offense, petit or simple larceny $2,00 or less
James Brian Hutt, 49 — violation of a city ordinance public intoxication, unlawful carrying of a pistol
Ronzo Lynell Simpkins, 31 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Ivan Jarard Simpkins, 34 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Angela Shead Gunter, 44 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Fame Lora Conley, 41 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, violation of a city ordinance/public intoxication
Eduard Baez Rodriguez, 33 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant