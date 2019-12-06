These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Dec. 5. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Marcus Antonio Mitchell, 19 — possession of 28 grams or less or marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, unlawful carrying of pistol
Crystal Louise Conaway-Leopard, 31 — burglary (violent) second degree
Cassiopia Starr Rhoads, 28 — burglary third degree first offense two counts, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 two counts, breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored three counts, financial identity fraud or identity fraud four counts, burglary second degree, receiving stolen goods value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, manufacture, distribute, possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I (b) and (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacturing meth), unlawful carrying of pistol, shoplifting value $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057)
Abe Hidalgo Kalsbeek, 30 — assault, beat or wound police officer serving process or while resisting
Octavius Thomas Bowens, 33 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense bench warrant, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense bench warrant
DeAndre Malik Davis, 22 — federally chartered or insured financial institution crime
Michael Davis, 55 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Antwain Demorio Reid, 32 — second degree harassment
Celia Marie Black, 38 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Quinn Octavious Aiken, 28 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Shane Randolph Blackwell, 42 — unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine in the presence of a minor child
Natasha Jarnagin Lard, 40 — unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine in the presence of a minor child, legal custodian unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Arick Roger Evans, 26 — unlawful carrying of pistol
Richard Dale McCarty, 27 — domestic violence second degree bench warrant two counts, domestic violence second degree two counts
Jennifer Marie Owens, 32 — grand larceny value $10,000 or more bench warrant