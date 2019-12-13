These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Dec. 12. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Sebastian Paul Hartshaw, 26 — public disorderly conduct
Joel Adam Brumberg, 28 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bench warrant, entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request bench warrant, shoplifting value $2,000 or less bench warrant
Erica Steed Clemmons, 44 — public disorderly conduct
Valentino Diaz-Francisco, 32 — public disorderly conduct, hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Pedro Lopez Santiago, 27 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense (BA .08), hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Sergio Francisco-Lopez, 21 — open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Fidel De Jesus Ventura, 24 — open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Marvin Erran Cox Jr., 25 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less
Kyle Jeffrey Sides, 24 — hold for Orangeburg County
Kristopher Bentley Angell, 23 — assault and battery third degree
Ronald Jonathan Gary, 36 — assault and battery third degree
Jalen Todd Derrick, 17 — burglary first degree
Raymond Alfonso Patten, 40 — domestic violence third degree, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Jose Roberto Huezo, 65 — hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Steven Royal Black, 55 — operating uninsured vehicle bench warrant, driving under suspension second offense bench warrant, simple possession of marijuana bench warrant, receiving stolen goods under $2,000 bench warrant
Hosea Haynes Eskew, 40 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, habitual traffic offenders driving under suspension as per habitual traffic offender status, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department
Charles Elbert Hallman III, 34 — failure to pay bench warrant
Benjamin Joseph Bolin Jr., 51 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less
William Odell Swancey, 73 — driving under suspension license suspended for DUI second offense, entry on another's land for various purposes without permission
Andy James Thomas, 33 — malicious injury to tree, house/trespass upon real property bench warrant
Richard Eric Pryor, 49 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services awaiting warrant per National Crime Information Center
Katherine Ann Snellings, 23 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Kristin Paige Owens, 20 — legal custodian unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Laura Alice Padgett Varney, 55 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrants, failure to comply
Lester Jackson Padgett Jr., 62 — public disorderly conduct bench warrant, domestic violence first degree bench warrant
Ashley Brianna Nickelson, 22 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Robert Edward Brooks, 51 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Thomas Christos Zirps, 60 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense refusal
Brittney Cherise Gabriel, 31 — public disorderly conduct