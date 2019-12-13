Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Dec. 12. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Sebastian Paul Hartshaw, 26 — public disorderly conduct

Joel Adam Brumberg, 28 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bench warrant, entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request bench warrant, shoplifting value $2,000 or less bench warrant

Erica Steed Clemmons, 44 — public disorderly conduct

Valentino Diaz-Francisco, 32 — public disorderly conduct, hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Pedro Lopez Santiago, 27 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense (BA .08), hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Sergio Francisco-Lopez, 21 — open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Fidel De Jesus Ventura, 24 — open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Marvin Erran Cox Jr., 25 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less

Kyle Jeffrey Sides, 24 — hold for Orangeburg County

Kristopher Bentley Angell, 23 — assault and battery third degree

Ronald Jonathan Gary, 36 — assault and battery third degree

Jalen Todd Derrick, 17 — burglary first degree

Raymond Alfonso Patten, 40 — domestic violence third degree, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense

Jose Roberto Huezo, 65 — hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Steven Royal Black, 55 — operating uninsured vehicle bench warrant, driving under suspension second offense bench warrant, simple possession of marijuana bench warrant, receiving stolen goods under $2,000 bench warrant

Hosea Haynes Eskew, 40 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, habitual traffic offenders driving under suspension as per habitual traffic offender status, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department

Charles Elbert Hallman III, 34 — failure to pay bench warrant

Benjamin Joseph Bolin Jr., 51 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less

William Odell Swancey, 73 — driving under suspension license suspended for DUI second offense, entry on another's land for various purposes without permission

Andy James Thomas, 33 — malicious injury to tree, house/trespass upon real property bench warrant

Richard Eric Pryor, 49 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services awaiting warrant per National Crime Information Center

Katherine Ann Snellings, 23 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Kristin Paige Owens, 20 — legal custodian unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

Laura Alice Padgett Varney, 55 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrants, failure to comply

Lester Jackson Padgett Jr., 62 — public disorderly conduct bench warrant, domestic violence first degree bench warrant

Ashley Brianna Nickelson, 22 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Robert Edward Brooks, 51 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Thomas Christos Zirps, 60 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense refusal

Brittney Cherise Gabriel, 31 — public disorderly conduct

