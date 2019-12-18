These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Dec. 17. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Ronnie Lee Chambers, 34 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense
Lonnie Wayne Ellis Jr., 51 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, habitual traffic offenders driving under suspension as per habitual traffic offender status
Dawn Marie Aughtry, 30 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Marco Antonio Xitumul, 20 — driving without a license first offense, failure to yield the right of way on left turn, hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident
Gary Dewayne Smith, 55 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bench warrant
Michael Anthony Cooks, 52 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Sherry Dee Gilley, 43 — assault and battery third degree, malicious injury to animals or personal property injury value $2,000
Jeremy Kyle Kirkland, 39 — assault and battery third degree, malicious injury to animals or personal property injury value $2,000
David Sanders, 77 — criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree commit or attempt a lewd act
Divis Lee Johnson, 58 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Ebony Darrelnisha Glaze, 19 — identity fraud to obtain employment or avoid detection by law enforcement bench warrant
Timothy Paul Philpot II, 18 — malicious injury to animals or personal property injury value $2,000, domestic violence third degree
Matthew Lee Hornsby, 31 — harassment second degree
David James Hankinson, 36 — failure to appear and pay two counts bench warrant
Gary Scott White, 32 — unlawful to store, keep or possess a sawed-off shotgun or rifle two counts
Zain Aaron Curtis, 25 — domestic violence third degree
Linda Moody Schmidt, 51 — transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrants, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense