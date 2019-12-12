These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Dec. 11. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Anquon Jamral White, 34 — assault and battery third degree
William Henry Woodward Jr., 59 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant
Darunte Miguel Houston, 19 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrant
London Alexis Mayfield, 22 — possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Brandon Scott Adams, 35 — possession of a narcotic in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense, forgery value less than $10,000
Patty Michelle Griffin, 48 — possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life, trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine base 28 grams or more but less than 100 grams two counts
Forest Ward Smith, 60 — public intoxication
Dudley Marlon Allen, 43 — failure to pay
Victor Manuel Zamora-Urive, 23 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Shaw Bellman, 37 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, possession of a firearm or ammunition by person convicted of a violent felony
Brianna Shardell Wigfall, 22 — failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle, driving under suspension license suspended for driving under the influence second offense, use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
William Odell Swancey 73 — public disorderly conduct
Joseph Antwain Sumter, 35 — hold for Columbia County Police Department
Jimmy Dewey Minor, 55 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Clarence Dewayne Moxley, 53 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
William Lawrence Banks, 33 — possession of narcotics in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense bondsman off bond, possession of a controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense bondsman off bond, furnish or possess contraband in county or municipal prisons bondsman off bond, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacturing of methamphetamine) bondsman off bond
Daquan Maliek Gilbert, 24 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, shoplifting value $2,000 or less bench warrant
Jose Roberto Huezo, 65 — assault and battery third degree, public disorderly conduct
William Howard Hayes, 61 — hold for Richmond County per National Crime Information Center
Richard Wade Davis Jr., 32 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Joshua Allen Busbee, 40 — breach of peace nonaggravated in nature
Pizarro Dontell Aldrich Jr., 22 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety