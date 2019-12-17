Stock Photo - Police Bookings
These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Dec. 16. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Taquan Dewayne Coach, 25 — manufacture, distribute, possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I(b) and (c), LSD, and Schedule II first offense, possess weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole two counts, malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less, assault/attempted murder two counts

Mark Andrew Rossman, 29 — possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Justus John Landy, 34 — domestic violence second degree

Miranda Lynn Covell, 26 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Shavon Iesha Key, 35 — identity fraud to obtain employment or avoid detection by law enforcement

Trevarious Jermard Raiford, 25 — accessory after the fact to Felony E

Kenyae Antoine Robinson, 26 — giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense

Reginald Holston, 58 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $10,000 or more bondsman off bond, drugs stash house bondsman off bond, possession with intent to distribute meth bondsman off bond

Nathan Thomas Council, 19 — assault and battery third degree bench warrant

Randy Ollie Toole, 59 — domestic violence third degree bondsman off bond

Tavia Ann Legette, 37 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office

Vernon Jorod Ryans Sr., 55 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, failure to yield right-of-way on left turn, use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, leaving the scene of accident involving unattended vehicle

Coley Walker Jr., 62 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense, possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony

Jason Douglas Edmonds, 32 — malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000

Aynna Monesha Owens, 22 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense

Tityana Quasheda Brown, 22 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, disorderly conduct bench warrant

Nashon Wonee Simpkins, 31 — hold

