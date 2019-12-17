These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Dec. 16. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Taquan Dewayne Coach, 25 — manufacture, distribute, possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I(b) and (c), LSD, and Schedule II first offense, possess weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole two counts, malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less, assault/attempted murder two counts
Mark Andrew Rossman, 29 — possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Justus John Landy, 34 — domestic violence second degree
Miranda Lynn Covell, 26 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Shavon Iesha Key, 35 — identity fraud to obtain employment or avoid detection by law enforcement
Trevarious Jermard Raiford, 25 — accessory after the fact to Felony E
Kenyae Antoine Robinson, 26 — giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Reginald Holston, 58 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $10,000 or more bondsman off bond, drugs stash house bondsman off bond, possession with intent to distribute meth bondsman off bond
Nathan Thomas Council, 19 — assault and battery third degree bench warrant
Randy Ollie Toole, 59 — domestic violence third degree bondsman off bond
Tavia Ann Legette, 37 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Vernon Jorod Ryans Sr., 55 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, failure to yield right-of-way on left turn, use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, leaving the scene of accident involving unattended vehicle
Coley Walker Jr., 62 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense, possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
Jason Douglas Edmonds, 32 — malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000
Aynna Monesha Owens, 22 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Tityana Quasheda Brown, 22 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, disorderly conduct bench warrant
Nashon Wonee Simpkins, 31 — hold