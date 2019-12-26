These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Dec. 23-25. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Christopher Lee Pollard, 37 — entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission
Slynita Shantae Williams, 32 — domestic violence third degree
Naomi Rose Diaz, 19 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Matthew Krustan Nelson, 18 — public disorderly conduct
Brandy Victoria Klaus, 35 — animals creating a nuisance bench warrant
Colie Eugene Trotter, 52 — violation of an order of protection
Bryan Christopher McNalley, 35 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense
Maureen Antionette Richardson, 33 — violation of a city ordinance/public drunk
Denise Terrell Carter, 43 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Loretta McKinney, 62 — public disorderly conduct
Kendale McKie, 41 — entry on another’s pasture or other lands after notice, public disorderly conduct
Susan Michelle Taylor, 47 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, violation of a city ordinance/failure to comply, giving false information to law enforcement, failure to appear and pay bench warrant two counts
Abby Lauren Lowe, 31 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Judy Marie Lucero, 36 — domestic violence second degree
Christian Tyler Fincher, 24 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Anna Danielle Carroll, 28 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Jonathan Art Lincoln, 36 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less, unlawful carrying of a pistol, trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams, possession of narcotics in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense
Robert Laverne Pounds Jr., 34 — assault and battery third degree
Joseph Louis Hickson, 38 — sale or delivery of a pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully
Samantha Wynette Hearn, 27 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Jeremy Antwan Brown, 37 — public disorderly conduct
Emily Elizabeth Jeffcoat, 22 — hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in an accident with property damage
Charles Allen Winburn, 29 — assault and battery third degree, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature
Rodrecus Ramone Smith, 35 — violation of a city ordinance giving false information to law enforcement, failure to appear and pay bench warrant
Jaylen Keshawn Luckner, 23 — malicious injury/willful injury to courthouse or jail
Brian Keith Cheeseman, 41 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety