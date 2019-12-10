These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Dec. 9. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Devin Nathaniel Anderson, 25 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Roosevelt Garrett Jr., 54 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office, failure to appear and pay family court bench warrant
Marty Wayne Rickard, 44 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Michael Clifford Mitchell, 45 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death second or subsequent offense
William Garrett Moxley, 27 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense two counts, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle value $2,000 or less, driving under suspension license suspended for DUI first offense, use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued, operating vehicle in unsafe mechanical condition, grand larceny value $10,000 or more, burglary non-violent second degree
Quarrentin Ladell Schoultz, 28 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense
Hykeem Daquan Hampton, 24 — sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawfully, unlawful carrying of pistol, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Joseph Antwain Sumter, 35 —failure to pay family court bench warrant two counts, criminal sexual conduct with minor, or attempt, victim under 16 years
Robert Lee Dorr, 70 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Kevin Eric Miller, 29 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Nicholas George Ard, 38 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrants,
Michael Lee Murphy, 38 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Larry Wayne Scott Jr., 41 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057) bench warrant
Dustin Rae Hicks, 37 — assault and battery third degree
Joshua Jerel White, 27 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
James Martin Robinson, 59 — public disorderly conduct