These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Dec. 26. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Dawayne Tavoris Nickerson, 29 — domestic violence third degree
Tybaiys Demarcus Key, 19 — telephone/unlawful communication, burglary first degree
Anthony Davis Coates Jr., 26 — assault and battery second degree
Clem Edward Metts, 31 — domestic violence third degree bench warrant
Donald James, 63 — violation if city ordinance false information to public safety officer, contempt of family court by adult failure to pay bench warrant
Chassadi Nicole Sellers, 32 — furnish or possess contraband in county or municipal prisons, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense bondsman off bond, shoplifting $2,000 or less bondsman off bond
William Larry Key, 51 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Creighton Alexander Bannister, 24 — violation of beginner permit bench warrant, shoplifting value $2,000 or less bench warrant
Jairo Johann Robles, 24 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense, contributing to the delinquency of a minor