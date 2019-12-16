These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Dec. 13-15. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Dantavius Huston Isles-Lytes, 26 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Jazzmin Danielle Allison, 30 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, forgery value less than $10,000
Tony Curtis Abrams, 37 — grand larceny value $10,000 or more two counts
Thomas Edison Lee, 48 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Virginia Catherine Frierson, 41 — open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Bryan Christopher McNalley, 35 — hold for Edgefield County Sheriff's Office detainer hold, hold for Aiken Department of Pubic Safety awaiting warrant
Elizabeth Amanda Rettig, 28 — malicious injury to tree, house, trespass upon real property, injury
Jesse James Gordon, 48 — violation of court order of protection bench warrant, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department
Sybil Victoria Bowles, 27 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Dominique Denzel Beal, 23 — possession of weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, assault/attempted murder three counts
David Anthony Sherlock, 49 — failure to obey traffic-control devices, operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, habitual traffic offenders driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
Tony Lysander Cook, 56 — failure to pay family court bench warrant
Ricardo Gonzalez Cruz, 41 — public disorderly conduct
Lewis Ren Massey, 29 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Dustin Anton Quattlebaum, 27 — resisting arrest oppose or resist law enforcement serving process, throwing of bodily fluids by prisoner detainee on state corrections officer, malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Terrill Ramon Gifford, 30 — malicious injury to tree, house, trespass upon real property injury value $2,000, public disorderly conduct
Marquize Lamont Thomas, 25 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, unlawful carrying of pistol, driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, possession of cocaine first offense
Dayzon Nakarr Padgett, 19 — giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, criminal sexual conduct with minor or attempt, victim 11 to 14 years of age
Gregory Antione Johnson, 42 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, public disorderly conduct
Jeannia Marie Sweat, 47 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant
Taquan Dewayne Coach, 25 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base second offense bondsman off bond, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense bench warrant, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base second offense general sessions court bench warrant
Paris Nichelle Jones, 25 — hold for South Carolina Highway Patrol awaiting warrants, hit and run duties of driver involved in accident with death two counts