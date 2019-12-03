These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Dec. 2. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Chad Blaik Mickatavage, 26 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Jimmy Jude Riley, 26 — assault and battery third degree
Randy Carl Rothermel, 42 — public disorderly conduct, failure to comply
Victoria Peyton Baynham, 26 — defrauding hotel, inn, boarding house or restaurant
Richard Austin Brown, 31 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Dustin Anton Quattlebaum, 27 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Christopher Brian Vause, 38 — possession of narcotics in Schedule I (b), (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense
Tyreze Shaquan Johnson, 20 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Dalton Patrick Randall, 22 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, financial transaction card theft, assault and battery first degree, tattoo artist age required, required certificates, on-site inspections committed
Christopher Larry Wood, 45 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Tamir Shafeeq Martin, 25 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense two counts, open container of beer of wine in motor vehicle, littering 15 to 500 pounds first offense, unlawful carrying of pistol