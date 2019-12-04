These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Dec. 3. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Willie Joe Bottoms, 32 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, detainer hold for Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Sergio Armando Lopez Garcia, 24 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant
Monty Trevido Collier, 22 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Brandon Lee Thomas, 24 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Linda Lee Woodham, 38 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense
Aly Sallah, 41 — manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam, transport, transfer, distribute or sell a counterfeit item
Tyreze Shaquan Johnson, 20 — burglary non violent second degree bondsman off bond
Jermaine Anwar Gibson, 31 — domestic violence second degree bondsman off bond
Kevin Forrest Woodward, 39 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Jimmie Lewis Bratcher Jr., 58 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Keith Nathaniel Sharpe, 18 — assault and battery third degree, malicious injury to a tree or house/trespass upon real property, violation of a city ordinance (use state code if possible), possession of 28 grams (1 ounce or less) of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash bench warrant, receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less bench warrant, hold for Orangeburg County, receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, possession of narcotics in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense bondsman off bond, unlawful carrying of a pistol two counts bondsman off bond, hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident bondsman off bond
Joshua Clint Mace, 26 — failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense bondsman off bond, trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine base 10 grams or more bondsman off bond, possession of cocaine first offense bondsman off bond, possession of narcotics in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense two counts bondsman off bond, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle bondsman off bond
Antwain Demorio Reid, 32 — harassment first degree
Elaine Washington Hamilton, 57 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Socolian O’Bars Bryant, 17 — injury to real property, fixtures or improvements to obtain nonferrous metals
Taparrish Javontre Simms, 27 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant, hold for Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, hold for Batesburg Leesville Police Department
Michael Todd Kelsey, 49 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, hold for Greenville County Sheriff’s Office
Johnny Levi Reed, 56 — failure to pay bench warrant
Jaylen Keshawn Luckner, 23 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, operating or permitting operation of a vehicle which is not registered, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, use of a license plate other than for vehicle which issued, detainer hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections warrants forthcoming
Jonathan Lee Caldwell Callahan, 23 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Tyree Madison Jr., 19 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, wearing masks and the like