These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Dec. 20-22. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Anthony Martin Swanson, 33 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value more than $2,000
Zachariah Ryan Luke, 24 — unlawful carrying of pistol, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense
James Carl Stearns, 37 — unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription drug two counts
Victoria Caitlin Corbett, 26 — unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription drug, violation Drug Distribution Law Prohibited Acts B penalties, possession of 28g or less or marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense
Jeffrey Todd Frazier, 31 — unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription drug, violation Drug Distribution Law Prohibited Acts B penalties, possession of 28g or less or marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense
Arteal Armon Alexander, 25 — financial identity fraud or identity fraud
Jairo Johann Robles, 24 — contributing to the delinquency of a minor bondsman off bond, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond
Edward Joyner Derrick, 42 — sex offender registry violation fail to register third and subsequent offense bondsman off bond
Michael Patrick Bintliff, 25 — failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, child endangerment commit certain vehicular offenses with minor in vehicle, receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation second offense, driving without a license second offense, hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services
Nicholas Tihan Cooper, 28 — indecent exposure
Geana Lynnel-Taylor Smith, 27 — county dog regulation article violation
Alexandria Leona Terry, 23 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Briana Jaquan Redding, 19 — unlawful carrying of pistol
Thomas Durand Jackson, 33 — open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, giving false information to law enforcement
Patrick Laroy Brown, 28 — driving under suspension license suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Thomas Durand Jackson, 33 — domestic violence second degree, malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Hunter Laron Durden, 20 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less
Dimitri Carter, 35 — hold for monitoring device for Lt. Butler per Lt. Riddell
Mehulkumar Manubhai Patel, 35 — hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, obtain signature or property under false pretenses bondsman off bond
Sam William Riche, 58 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Tyrone Johnson, 47 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bench warrant, shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Patricia Ann Green, 51 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Johnathan Daniel Rearick, 33 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Jeremy David Heyward, 41 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense bench warrant, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense bench warrant, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken bench warrant
Matthew Krustan Nelson, 18 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Gene Anthony Morrow, 47 — fugitive from justice warrant non-criminal hold fugitive maximum 20 days
Michael Wallace Dorn, 44 — malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000, assault and battery third degree, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Dustin Rae Hicks, 37 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Kenyan Lamont Harmon, 31 — domestic violence third degree bench warrant
Jeremy Adam Solomon, 41 — driving under suspension not for DUI first offense bench warrant, DUI first offense no breath alcohol test bench warrant
Jason Lee Courtney, 31 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense
Melissa Diane Muns, 39 — littering not more than 15 lbs, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI second offense, distribution etc.of methamphetamine first offense, possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense
Jermaine Darnell Garriett Jr., 22 — possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense
Cody Edward Robbins, 28 — possession of narcotics in Schedule I(b), (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less two counts
Jon Casey Sims, 34 — public disorderly conduct
Corey O'Neil Furtick, 39 — use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued, driving with unlawful alcohol concentration .10 but less than .16 first offense, possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense
Devin Faith Goodson, 28 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Joey Lee Ellis, 32 — possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense, hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Jeremy Adam Solomon, 41 — hold for Laurens County per National Crime Information Center
Creighton Alexander Bannister, 24 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Bryan Austin Addy, 22 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Timothy Edward Bell, 55 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
James Edward Robinson, 59 — public disorderly conduct