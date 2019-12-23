Stock Photo - Police Bookings
These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Dec. 20-22. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Anthony Martin Swanson, 33 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value more than $2,000

Zachariah Ryan Luke, 24 — unlawful carrying of pistol, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense

James Carl Stearns, 37 — unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription drug two counts

Victoria Caitlin Corbett, 26 — unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription drug, violation Drug Distribution Law Prohibited Acts B penalties, possession of 28g or less or marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense

Jeffrey Todd Frazier, 31 — unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription drug, violation Drug Distribution Law Prohibited Acts B penalties, possession of 28g or less or marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense

Arteal Armon Alexander, 25 — financial identity fraud or identity fraud

Jairo Johann Robles, 24 — contributing to the delinquency of a minor bondsman off bond, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond

Edward Joyner Derrick, 42 — sex offender registry violation fail to register third and subsequent offense bondsman off bond

Michael Patrick Bintliff, 25 — failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, child endangerment commit certain vehicular offenses with minor in vehicle, receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation second offense, driving without a license second offense, hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services

Nicholas Tihan Cooper, 28 — indecent exposure

Geana Lynnel-Taylor Smith, 27 — county dog regulation article violation

Alexandria Leona Terry, 23 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense

Briana Jaquan Redding, 19 — unlawful carrying of pistol

Thomas Durand Jackson, 33 — open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, giving false information to law enforcement

Patrick Laroy Brown, 28 — driving under suspension license suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense

Thomas Durand Jackson, 33 — domestic violence second degree, malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Hunter Laron Durden, 20 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less

Dimitri Carter, 35 — hold for monitoring device for Lt. Butler per Lt. Riddell

Mehulkumar Manubhai Patel, 35 — hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, obtain signature or property under false pretenses bondsman off bond

Sam William Riche, 58 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Tyrone Johnson, 47 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bench warrant, shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Patricia Ann Green, 51 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Johnathan Daniel Rearick, 33 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense

Jeremy David Heyward, 41 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense bench warrant, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense bench warrant, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken bench warrant

Matthew Krustan Nelson, 18 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less

Gene Anthony Morrow, 47 — fugitive from justice warrant non-criminal hold fugitive maximum 20 days

Michael Wallace Dorn, 44 — malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000, assault and battery third degree, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Dustin Rae Hicks, 37 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Kenyan Lamont Harmon, 31 — domestic violence third degree bench warrant

Jeremy Adam Solomon, 41 — driving under suspension not for DUI first offense bench warrant, DUI first offense no breath alcohol test bench warrant

Jason Lee Courtney, 31 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense

Melissa Diane Muns, 39 — littering not more than 15 lbs, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI second offense, distribution etc.of methamphetamine first offense, possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense

Jermaine Darnell Garriett Jr., 22 — possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense

Cody Edward Robbins, 28 — possession of narcotics in Schedule I(b), (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less two counts

Jon Casey Sims, 34 — public disorderly conduct

Corey O'Neil Furtick, 39 — use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued, driving with unlawful alcohol concentration .10 but less than .16 first offense, possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense

Devin Faith Goodson, 28 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office

Joey Lee Ellis, 32 — possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense, hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office

Jeremy Adam Solomon, 41 — hold for Laurens County per National Crime Information Center

Creighton Alexander Bannister, 24 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety

Bryan Austin Addy, 22 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office

Timothy Edward Bell, 55 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office

James Edward Robinson, 59 — public disorderly conduct

