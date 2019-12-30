Stock Photo - Police Bookings
These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Dec. 27-29. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Damian Marques Wright, 26 — domestic violence third degree bench warrant, malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury

Anthony Allen Cordell, 32 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less commitment

Jeremy Desean Johnson, 31 — failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle, violation of beginner permit, operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered two counts

Matthew Lee Hornsby, 31 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Troy Shatique Roper, 34 — family court failure to appear and pay bench warrant

James Eric Sampson, 33 — trafficking in cocaine 28 grams or more but less than 100 grams first offense, trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams, violation of Drug Distribution Law Prohibited Acts B, penalties

Lester Jackson Padgett Jr., 62 — public disorderly conduct commitment

Tybaiys Demarcus Key, 19 — burglary (non-violent) second degree

Mark Thomas Steele, 55 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, violation of city ordinance unlawful storage or transport of alcoholic liquor

Shelton Gregory Wood, 22 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Kenneth Carroll, 66 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense

Jorge Negrete, 37 — family court failure to pay bench warrant

Charles Anthony Phillips, 18 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense

Victor Sirome Parker, 30 — violation of city ordinance false information to police

Symia Tenaii Burton, 20 — possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, assault and battery third degree

Matt Martin Carroll, 28 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond

My'Keria Nicole Davis, 19 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree, burglary (non-violent) second degree

Richard King III, 16 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense

Alvin Perry Boatwright, 36 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense

Jose Juan Magdaleno, 24 — public disorderly conduct

Ira Dewayne Green, 58 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person

Larysa Elaine Ann Underwood, 26 — driving without a license first offense, violation of city ordinance false information

Cleve J. Ard, 35 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

George Lee Swan Jr., 42 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Barbara Michelle Morrison, 53 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057), shoplifting value $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057) bench warrant, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base bench warrant first offense

