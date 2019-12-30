These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Dec. 27-29. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Damian Marques Wright, 26 — domestic violence third degree bench warrant, malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury
Anthony Allen Cordell, 32 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less commitment
Jeremy Desean Johnson, 31 — failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle, violation of beginner permit, operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered two counts
Matthew Lee Hornsby, 31 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Troy Shatique Roper, 34 — family court failure to appear and pay bench warrant
James Eric Sampson, 33 — trafficking in cocaine 28 grams or more but less than 100 grams first offense, trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams, violation of Drug Distribution Law Prohibited Acts B, penalties
Lester Jackson Padgett Jr., 62 — public disorderly conduct commitment
Tybaiys Demarcus Key, 19 — burglary (non-violent) second degree
Mark Thomas Steele, 55 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, violation of city ordinance unlawful storage or transport of alcoholic liquor
Shelton Gregory Wood, 22 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Kenneth Carroll, 66 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense
Jorge Negrete, 37 — family court failure to pay bench warrant
Charles Anthony Phillips, 18 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense
Victor Sirome Parker, 30 — violation of city ordinance false information to police
Symia Tenaii Burton, 20 — possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, assault and battery third degree
Matt Martin Carroll, 28 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond
My'Keria Nicole Davis, 19 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree, burglary (non-violent) second degree
Richard King III, 16 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Alvin Perry Boatwright, 36 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense
Jose Juan Magdaleno, 24 — public disorderly conduct
Ira Dewayne Green, 58 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person
Larysa Elaine Ann Underwood, 26 — driving without a license first offense, violation of city ordinance false information
Cleve J. Ard, 35 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
George Lee Swan Jr., 42 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Barbara Michelle Morrison, 53 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057), shoplifting value $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057) bench warrant, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base bench warrant first offense