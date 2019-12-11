These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Dec. 10. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Anthony Allen Cordell, 32 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less two counts
Tom Dawson Mullins, 46 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense
Jonathan Glenn Smith, 26 — contempt of municipal court bench warrant
Chelsea Marie Hobbs, 23 — unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian
Septimus DeShawn Mitchell, 45 — hold for Richland County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold
Christina An Conner, 50 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant
Johnathan Greene Conner, 55 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant
Tammy Louis Zimmerman, 45 — burglary first degree, arson second degree
Bonnie Louise Hutto, 18 — burglary first degree, arson second degree
David Bryan Dorland, 59 — trespassing/unlawful entry into enclosed places
Christopher Joseph Sanders, 42 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense
Jaquan Keshawn Ogletree, 21 — malicious injury to a tree or house/trespass upon real property injury value $2,000
Shane Michael Cresong, 25 — malicious injury to animals or personal property injury value $2,000, violation of a city ordinance/false information, public disorderly conduct
Jody Glenn Johnson, 49 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrants
Shane Michael Cresong, 25 — hold for St. Louis County Police Department, Missouri, detainer hold
Brachon Daquez Golson, 23 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life, assault and battery first degree
Andrew Wally Chambers, 19 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Mickey Leonard Carter, 62 — public disorderly conduct