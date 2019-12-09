These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Dec. 6-8. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Brannon DeWayne Arthur, 22 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Sabrina Marie Widener, 21 — possess, conceal or dispose of stolen vehicle bondsman off bond, shoplifting value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, forgery value less than $10,000 bondsman off bond, shoplifting value $2,000 or less bench warrant
Christopher Allan Troupe Jr., 27 — contempt of municipal court domestic violence third degree, domestic violence third degree bondsman off bond
Robin Nicole Hopper, 26 — legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person, possession of narcotics in Schedule I (b), (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense
Andrea Dawn Wright, 39 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, shoplifting value $2,000 or less bench warrant
Travis Larmar Salley, 22 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Stacy Lanier Hall II, 42 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person two counts
Timothy Holmes II, 36 — public disorderly conduct
Ray Adam Loudermilk, 42 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Robert Lee Hamm Jr., 60 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Caleb Hunter Usry, 18 — transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken, minor/purchase or possession of alcoholic liquors, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Ricky Williams, 63 — public disorderly conduct
Charles Bernard Brown, 55 — domestic violence second degree
Jeremiah Mares Dillard, 41 — failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, manufacture, distribute, possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I (b) and (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense bench warrant, failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle bench warrant, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense bench warrant, failure to return license plate and registration bench warrant
Jessica Vonalee Lever, 33 — possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense, trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10g or more but less than 28g
Keaunte Maria Bishop, 21 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense refused test
Timica Lashawn James, 42 — unlawful carrying of pistol
Antionette Jenkins, 59 — unlawful carrying of pistol
Michael Bruce Salter, 23 — public disorderly conduct
Holley Nichole Phillips, 39 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Phillip Tyries Patterson, 44 — domestic violence second degree, domestic violence third degree
Guy Thomas Bishop, 51 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, sex offender registry violation fail to register first offense
Jimmy Burt Keenan, 20 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Alaina Nicole Sweat, 30 — unlawful entry into enclosed places
Rashodd Cordell Starks, 30 — possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony, sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawfully, unlawful carrying of pistol
Juan Urquisa Rios, 52 — hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, driving without a license first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense refused test
Stephanie Lauren Castleberry, 25 — giving false information to law enforcement fire department or rescue department, burglary non-violent second degree, assault and battery third degree
Franklin Douglas Wooldridge, 32 — public drunk, disobeying lawful order of police
Skyler Staley Friedman, 29 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense, unlawful carrying of pistol
Arthur Stewart, 76 — assault and battery third degree
Anthony Stephen Adamik, 31 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense refused test
Benjamin Michael Duvall, 35 — destruction of city property, public drunk, assault and battery third degree
Samantha Wynette Hearn, 27 — public disorderly conduct
Shannon Dwayne Autwell, 40 — domestic violence second degree
Reginald Holston, 58 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense bench warrant, violation Drug Distribution Law, Prohibited Acts B bench warrant, breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $10,000 or more bench warrant
Jerrold Franklin Swearingen, 55 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less
Jeremiah Mares Dillard, 41 — failure to return license plate and registration bondsman off bond, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense bondsman off bond, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense bondsman off bond, sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully bondsman off bond, possession of narcotics in Schedule I (b), (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense bondsman off bond, unlawful carrying of pistol two counts bondsman off bond, manufacture, possession of other substances in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam bondsman off bond, possession of cocaine first offense bondsman off bond
Janiqua Roneisha Highley, 18 — assault and battery third degree
Markael Khalil Forrest, 23 — assault and battery third degree
Andriona Quadrica Dunbar, 20 — assault and battery third degree
Kyerra Nareese Mathis, 20 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Christopher Gil Buff, 38 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety