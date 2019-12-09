Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Dec. 6-8. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Brannon DeWayne Arthur, 22 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Sabrina Marie Widener, 21 — possess, conceal or dispose of stolen vehicle bondsman off bond, shoplifting value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, forgery value less than $10,000 bondsman off bond, shoplifting value $2,000 or less bench warrant

Christopher Allan Troupe Jr., 27 — contempt of municipal court domestic violence third degree, domestic violence third degree bondsman off bond

Robin Nicole Hopper, 26 — legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person, possession of narcotics in Schedule I (b), (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense

Andrea Dawn Wright, 39 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, shoplifting value $2,000 or less bench warrant

Travis Larmar Salley, 22 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Stacy Lanier Hall II, 42 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person two counts

Timothy Holmes II, 36 — public disorderly conduct

Ray Adam Loudermilk, 42 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Robert Lee Hamm Jr., 60 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Caleb Hunter Usry, 18 — transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken, minor/purchase or possession of alcoholic liquors, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Ricky Williams, 63 — public disorderly conduct

Charles Bernard Brown, 55 — domestic violence second degree

Jeremiah Mares Dillard, 41 — failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, manufacture, distribute, possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I (b) and (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense bench warrant, failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle bench warrant, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense bench warrant, failure to return license plate and registration bench warrant

Jessica Vonalee Lever, 33 — possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense, trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10g or more but less than 28g

Keaunte Maria Bishop, 21 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense refused test

Timica Lashawn James, 42 — unlawful carrying of pistol

Antionette Jenkins, 59 — unlawful carrying of pistol

Michael Bruce Salter, 23 — public disorderly conduct

Holley Nichole Phillips, 39 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Phillip Tyries Patterson, 44 — domestic violence second degree, domestic violence third degree

Guy Thomas Bishop, 51 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, sex offender registry violation fail to register first offense

Jimmy Burt Keenan, 20 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense

Alaina Nicole Sweat, 30 — unlawful entry into enclosed places

Rashodd Cordell Starks, 30 — possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony, sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawfully, unlawful carrying of pistol 

Juan Urquisa Rios, 52 — hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, driving without a license first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense refused test

Stephanie Lauren Castleberry, 25 — giving false information to law enforcement fire department or rescue department, burglary non-violent second degree, assault and battery third degree

Franklin Douglas Wooldridge, 32 — public drunk, disobeying lawful order of police

Skyler Staley Friedman, 29 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense, unlawful carrying of pistol

Arthur Stewart, 76 — assault and battery third degree

Anthony Stephen Adamik, 31 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense refused test

Benjamin Michael Duvall, 35 — destruction of city property, public drunk, assault and battery third degree

Samantha Wynette Hearn, 27 — public disorderly conduct

Shannon Dwayne Autwell, 40 — domestic violence second degree

Reginald Holston, 58 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense bench warrant, violation Drug Distribution Law, Prohibited Acts B bench warrant, breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $10,000 or more bench warrant

Jerrold Franklin Swearingen, 55 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less

Jeremiah Mares Dillard, 41 — failure to return license plate and registration bondsman off bond, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense bondsman off bond, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense bondsman off bond, sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully bondsman off bond, possession of narcotics in Schedule I (b), (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense bondsman off bond, unlawful carrying of pistol two counts bondsman off bond, manufacture, possession of other substances in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam bondsman off bond, possession of cocaine first offense bondsman off bond

Janiqua Roneisha Highley, 18 — assault and battery third degree

Markael Khalil Forrest, 23 — assault and battery third degree

Andriona Quadrica Dunbar, 20 — assault and battery third degree

Kyerra Nareese Mathis, 20 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office

Christopher Gil Buff, 38 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety

Tags