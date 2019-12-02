Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 27 to Dec. 1. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Timothy Dwayne Padgett, 35 — unlawful entry into enclosed places, breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored, burglary (non-violent) second degree, malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury

Rusty Dale Peoples, 43 — public disorderly conduct

Kyles Jeffrey Sides, 24 — assault and battery third degree

Jesse Dale Senterfeit, 43 — assault and battery third degree

Demetro Deon Bush, 37 — unlawful carrying of pistol bondsman off bond, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense excludes manufacturing bondsman off bond

Joseph Pixley, 54 — domestic violence second degree

Montrez Joseph Hudson, 22 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle

Harvey Keith Moore, 65 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle 

Tony William Glanton Jr., 27 — burglary (non-violent) second degree, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Christopher Allen Ballard, 30 — hold for Richland County Probation

Mark Steven Weese, 65 — domestic violence third degree, assault and battery third degree

Shavontay Daqwan Pontoo, 24 — possess weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, assault and battery first degree

Rodney Maurice Johnson, 51 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Kyle Allen Johnson, 19 — possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense

Mary Alice Deloris Williams, 33 — child endangerment, commit certain vehicular offenses with minor in vehicle six counts, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

David Edwards, 60 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense

Matthew Steven Collins, 30 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Amber Michelle Pope, 26 — assault and battery third degree

Zenay Moorea Harris, 25 — financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in six month period

Jeremiah Lee Davis, 36 — contempt

Robert Edward Brooks, 51 — violation of restraining order issued in Magistrate Court

Quereyanna Latisha Jimmerson-Lincoln, 38 — assault and battery third degree, possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense

Gregory Bernard Riddles, 51 — public disorderly conduct

Laura Alice Padgett Varney, 55 — violation of restraining order issued in Magistrate Court

Taylor Greg Maupin, 56 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Kenya Keanna Epps, 29 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Robert Edward Hodnett III, 47 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense

Megan Jewel Lutz Maxwell, 33 — assault and battery third degree

Zachary Taylor Digby, 21 — public disorderly conduct, possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash bench warrant

Greg Peat Shay, 25 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Travis Santell Jackson, 33 — malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property injury value $2,000

Brandon Lee Hall, 22 — possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense

Eric Valentine, 35 — open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense

Tony William Glanton Jr., 27 — attempted murder bondsman off bond, possess weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole bondsman off bond

Mark Adam Fair, 34 — manufacture meth first offense

Brian David Fogg, 26 — malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property injury value $2,000, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less

Michelle Cheatham Castro, 44 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle value more than $2,000

Garrick Kelly, 28 — assault and battery third degree

Travis Eugene Lemon, 31 — attempted murder, possess weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole

Ryan Patrick Rogers, 38 — assault and battery second degree

Elliott Samuel Harris Jr., 62 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense

Anthony Leon Morris, 41 — driving under the influence .16 or more second offense

Raymond Abney Jr., 51 — public disorderly conduct

Colin Richard Schreier, 30 — violation of city ordinance public drunk, malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000

Larry Wayne Chambers III, 29 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, assault and battery third degree

Travis Latrell Rice, 36 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense, shoplifting first offense bench warrant, alcohol/open container beer bench warrant

Akil Jones, 40 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense

Hattie Mae Huff, 49 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense

Tiffani Ginette Cannon, 38 — violation of city ordinance no vehicle license, use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued, violation of city ordinance fail to surrender driver license, reckless driving, failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense

Razzie Marie Humphrey, 39 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense

Jacob Matthew Lindsay, 34 — domestic violence second degree

Austin Bradley Cottrell, 18 — hold for Columbia County Police Department (per National Crime Information Center), hold for Lexington County Highway Patrol

Jamie Viola Burdette, 29 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense

Richard Austin Brown, 31 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Nicole Michell Sandres, 24 — domestic violence second degree, hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer hold

George O'Conner Williams, 58 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Darryl Gene Jackson Jr., 32 — public disorderly conduct

Nancy Ellen Shockey, 66 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less (per enhancement 16-01-0057), fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense two counts

Tyler Ray Paul, 26 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense

James Paul, 52 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense

Amanda Lee Ann Williams, 32 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Mark Wayne Smalls, 50 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Zachariah Raymond Hurst, 28 — malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less, public disorderly conduct, giving false information to law enforcement

David Shane Pulley, 23 — possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense

Brandon Scott Douda, 29 — manufacture, distribute or possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I (b) and (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense

Christopher Brian Vause, 38 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, grand larceny value $10,000 or more

Kelvin Maurice Chisolm, 32 — malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

Jermaine Anwar Gibson, 31 — hold for United States Marshals Service detainer hold, hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash bench warrant

Brittany Nichole Winburn, 23 — public disorderly conduct

Erica Nicole Seeley, 33 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Calvin Quinn Johnson, 31 — public disorderly conduct

