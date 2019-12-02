These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 27 to Dec. 1. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Timothy Dwayne Padgett, 35 — unlawful entry into enclosed places, breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored, burglary (non-violent) second degree, malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury
Rusty Dale Peoples, 43 — public disorderly conduct
Kyles Jeffrey Sides, 24 — assault and battery third degree
Jesse Dale Senterfeit, 43 — assault and battery third degree
Demetro Deon Bush, 37 — unlawful carrying of pistol bondsman off bond, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense excludes manufacturing bondsman off bond
Joseph Pixley, 54 — domestic violence second degree
Montrez Joseph Hudson, 22 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle
Harvey Keith Moore, 65 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Tony William Glanton Jr., 27 — burglary (non-violent) second degree, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Christopher Allen Ballard, 30 — hold for Richland County Probation
Mark Steven Weese, 65 — domestic violence third degree, assault and battery third degree
Shavontay Daqwan Pontoo, 24 — possess weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, assault and battery first degree
Rodney Maurice Johnson, 51 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Kyle Allen Johnson, 19 — possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense
Mary Alice Deloris Williams, 33 — child endangerment, commit certain vehicular offenses with minor in vehicle six counts, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
David Edwards, 60 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense
Matthew Steven Collins, 30 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Amber Michelle Pope, 26 — assault and battery third degree
Zenay Moorea Harris, 25 — financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
Jeremiah Lee Davis, 36 — contempt
Robert Edward Brooks, 51 — violation of restraining order issued in Magistrate Court
Quereyanna Latisha Jimmerson-Lincoln, 38 — assault and battery third degree, possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense
Gregory Bernard Riddles, 51 — public disorderly conduct
Laura Alice Padgett Varney, 55 — violation of restraining order issued in Magistrate Court
Taylor Greg Maupin, 56 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Kenya Keanna Epps, 29 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Robert Edward Hodnett III, 47 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Megan Jewel Lutz Maxwell, 33 — assault and battery third degree
Zachary Taylor Digby, 21 — public disorderly conduct, possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash bench warrant
Greg Peat Shay, 25 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Travis Santell Jackson, 33 — malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property injury value $2,000
Brandon Lee Hall, 22 — possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Eric Valentine, 35 — open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Tony William Glanton Jr., 27 — attempted murder bondsman off bond, possess weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole bondsman off bond
Mark Adam Fair, 34 — manufacture meth first offense
Brian David Fogg, 26 — malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property injury value $2,000, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Michelle Cheatham Castro, 44 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle value more than $2,000
Garrick Kelly, 28 — assault and battery third degree
Travis Eugene Lemon, 31 — attempted murder, possess weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole
Ryan Patrick Rogers, 38 — assault and battery second degree
Elliott Samuel Harris Jr., 62 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Anthony Leon Morris, 41 — driving under the influence .16 or more second offense
Raymond Abney Jr., 51 — public disorderly conduct
Colin Richard Schreier, 30 — violation of city ordinance public drunk, malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000
Larry Wayne Chambers III, 29 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, assault and battery third degree
Travis Latrell Rice, 36 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense, shoplifting first offense bench warrant, alcohol/open container beer bench warrant
Akil Jones, 40 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Hattie Mae Huff, 49 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense
Tiffani Ginette Cannon, 38 — violation of city ordinance no vehicle license, use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued, violation of city ordinance fail to surrender driver license, reckless driving, failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense
Razzie Marie Humphrey, 39 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Jacob Matthew Lindsay, 34 — domestic violence second degree
Austin Bradley Cottrell, 18 — hold for Columbia County Police Department (per National Crime Information Center), hold for Lexington County Highway Patrol
Jamie Viola Burdette, 29 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Richard Austin Brown, 31 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Nicole Michell Sandres, 24 — domestic violence second degree, hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer hold
George O'Conner Williams, 58 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Darryl Gene Jackson Jr., 32 — public disorderly conduct
Nancy Ellen Shockey, 66 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less (per enhancement 16-01-0057), fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense two counts
Tyler Ray Paul, 26 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
James Paul, 52 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Amanda Lee Ann Williams, 32 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Mark Wayne Smalls, 50 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Zachariah Raymond Hurst, 28 — malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less, public disorderly conduct, giving false information to law enforcement
David Shane Pulley, 23 — possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense
Brandon Scott Douda, 29 — manufacture, distribute or possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I (b) and (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense
Christopher Brian Vause, 38 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, grand larceny value $10,000 or more
Kelvin Maurice Chisolm, 32 — malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Jermaine Anwar Gibson, 31 — hold for United States Marshals Service detainer hold, hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash bench warrant
Brittany Nichole Winburn, 23 — public disorderly conduct
Erica Nicole Seeley, 33 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Calvin Quinn Johnson, 31 — public disorderly conduct