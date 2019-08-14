These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 13, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Albert Fred Walker Jr., 38 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Bryan Keith Tindal, 37 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Edward Lee Glover, 52 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense
Tequan Tishawn Lee, 28 — possession of cocaine bondsman off bond
Felicia Una White, 51 — driving under suspension first offense commitment, driving under suspension second offense commitment, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense commitment
Phillip Edward Jones Sr., 57 — sex offender registry violation failure to register first offense
Denise Latrice Wise, 46 — driving under suspension third or subsequent offense commitment
Jessica Campbell Blackmon, 41 — contempt of municipal court driving under the influence second offense
Suzanne Marie Boozer, 53 — contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only)
Chelsea Marie Hobbs, 23 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense