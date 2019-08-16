These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 15, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Timothy Wayne Cauley, 53 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
William Heze Kneece, 60 — domestic violence first degree
Tyrin Jackson, 25 — burglary non-violent second degree
David James Hankinson, 35 — operating or permitting operation of a vehicle which is not registered bench warrant, window tinting or sunscreening operating vehicle in violation bench warrant, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense bench warrant two counts, operating a vehicle on the highway without registration and license bench warrant, vehicular tire violation bench warrant
John Emanuel Martin IV, 40 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident
Dominique Deon Ogletree, 30 — public disorderly conduct, failure to comply
Jerry Neal Hegler Jr., 60 — assault and battery third degree
Wonda Joyce Beasley, 48 — hold for Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold
Wanika Bonique Brunson, 26 — legal custodian unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Michael Anthony Scott, 62 — forgery value less than $10,000 three counts
Amanda Nicole Wood, 29 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrants
Jason Matthew O’Neal, 46 — shoplifting $2,000 or less, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrants
Tia Cozette Dunbar, 33 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $10,000 or more
Desmont Jaqarius Bell, 22 — accessory after the fact to a felony A, B, C or murder
Kenneth William Treadaway, 33 — driving without a license first offense commitment
Reginald O’Neal Chandler, 33 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrants, contempt of municipal court driving under suspension third offense commitment, hold for home detention
Thomas William Guinn, 26 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Brandon Patrick Weeks, 31 — hold awaiting warrants for North Augusta Department of Public Safety