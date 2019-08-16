Stock Photo - Police Bookings
These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 15, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Timothy Wayne Cauley, 53 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

William Heze Kneece, 60 — domestic violence first degree

Tyrin Jackson, 25 — burglary non-violent second degree

David James Hankinson, 35 — operating or permitting operation of a vehicle which is not registered bench warrant, window tinting or sunscreening operating vehicle in violation bench warrant, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense bench warrant two counts, operating a vehicle on the highway without registration and license bench warrant, vehicular tire violation bench warrant

John Emanuel Martin IV, 40 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident

Dominique Deon Ogletree, 30 — public disorderly conduct, failure to comply

Jerry Neal Hegler Jr., 60 — assault and battery third degree

Wonda Joyce Beasley, 48 — hold for Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold

Wanika Bonique Brunson, 26 — legal custodian unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

Michael Anthony Scott, 62 — forgery value less than $10,000 three counts

Amanda Nicole Wood, 29 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrants

Jason Matthew O’Neal, 46 — shoplifting $2,000 or less, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrants

Tia Cozette Dunbar, 33 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $10,000 or more

Desmont Jaqarius Bell, 22 — accessory after the fact to a felony A, B, C or murder

Kenneth William Treadaway, 33 — driving without a license first offense commitment

Reginald O’Neal Chandler, 33 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrants, contempt of municipal court driving under suspension third offense commitment, hold for home detention

Thomas William Guinn, 26 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Brandon Patrick Weeks, 31 — hold awaiting warrants for North Augusta Department of Public Safety

