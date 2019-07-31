These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 30, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Sean Thomas Coffey, 31 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacturing methamphetamine)
Debra Lynn Atkinson, 33 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacture of methamphetamine)
Carole Jean MacNeal, 66 — disorderly conduct/gross intoxication
Tony Lamont Woods, 37 — disorderly conduct/gross intoxication
Quincey Orlando Curry, 40 — false information to police/fire, no driver’s license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, reckless driving
Jennifer Lynn Hurley, 33 — forgery greater than $5,000 two counts
Pete Martin Riley, 36 — assault and battery third degree
Vernon Jorod Ryans Sr., 55 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Ken Wayne Moore, 54 — assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature general sessions court bench warrant two counts, possession of a weapon during a violent crime general sessions court bench warrant two counts
Helyn Lauren Dozier, 30 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense