Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 2-4, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Duane Russell Grice, 46 — bench warrant driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less, burglary (after June 20, 1985) third degree first offense, grand larceny value $10,000 or more, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less enhancement per 16-1-57, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, possess, conceal sell or dispose of stolen vehicle, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense bondsman off bond

Robert Lee Hamm, Jr., 60 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Meredith Lynn, 36 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense

Heather Maureen Galloway, 35 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Marquise Dayshawn Freeman, 22 — possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense, unlawful carrying of pistol

Chad Matthew Armour, 42 — disorderly conduct

Larry Donnell Nathaniel, 59 — family court failure to appear, disorderly conduct, false information to police

Michael Lewis Key, 63 — assault and battery third degree

Chelsey Renee Watts, 28 — bondsman off bond possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base

Meia Michelle Cooke, 38 — failure to appear and pay family court bench warrant

Brittany Nicole Finks, 19 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Lamecia Jones, 20 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Isaiah Warren Freels, 20 — fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense

Julius Bryan Dorman III, 43 — improper turn, no drivers license, improper vehicle license, driving under suspension, uninsured vehicle operator, failure to stop for law enforcement

Diana Lynn Powers, 51 — hold for Barstow County

Jennifer Diane Grace, 33 — possession of cocaine first offense, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine first offense

Larry Antwon Carter, 35 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Erica Steed Clemmons, 43 — public disorderly conduct

Shante Antoinette Stevens, 29 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Daquan Gilbert, 23 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Dominique Marie Sommese, 24 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Daniel Martin Harris III, 53 — domestic violence third degree

Richard Rico Lee Quiller, 39 — assault and battery first degree

Carrie A. Blackburn, 46 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense

Whyzdom Antonio Lee Douse, 19 — murder, trespassing after notice, simple larceny $2,000 or less

David Wayne Ali, 56 — domestic violence second degree

Jesse James Gordon, 48 — violation of court order of protection must appear

Darrick Ray Cooper, 47 — assault and battery third degree

Tiffany Patrice Boyd, 30 — assault and battery third degree

John Murney, 28 — possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense, driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense

Christopher Bernard Daggett, 49 — public disorderly conduct

Antonio Deon Johnson, 41 — failure to pay child support

Richard Allen Weisert, 48 — public disorderly conduct

Carlos Eugenio Olmedo Martinez, 35 — driving without a license first offense

Michael Wayne Hutto, 34 — domestic violence third degree

Carlos Alfredo Escamilla Rivera, 38 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, driving without a license first offense, use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued, hold for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement

Christopher Kyle Hair, 19 — minor in possession of beer, gross intoxication, unlawful carrying of pistol

James David Temple Paul IV, 32 — public disorderly conduct

Roland John Martinson, 43 — hold for Aiken County Department of Corrections warrants, public disorderly conduct

Eddie Cordell Prescott, 35 — distribution of meth first offense

Garrett Marshall Cole, 28 — reckless driving

Jeremiah Abercrombie, 44 — public intoxication

Kevin Delane Byrd, 55 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine, contempt two counts, manufacture, distribute or possess drugs in Schedule I and Schedule II

Michael Shane Barnes, 35 — narcotic drugs in Schedule I and II, distribution of meth first offense

Michael Jermaine Medlock, 34 — family court failure to appear

Raheem Imek Jackson, 25 — domestic violence third degree

Earnest Peterson, Jr., 65 — assault and battery second degree

Nancy Marie Richardson, 47 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Anthony Jason Odom, 27 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office

Rodrecus Ramone Smith, 35 — contempt of family court by adult civil remedy only

Luis Fernando Gonzalez Ramirez, 24 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, driving without a license first offense

