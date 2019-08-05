These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 2-4, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Duane Russell Grice, 46 — bench warrant driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less, burglary (after June 20, 1985) third degree first offense, grand larceny value $10,000 or more, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less enhancement per 16-1-57, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, possess, conceal sell or dispose of stolen vehicle, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense bondsman off bond
Robert Lee Hamm, Jr., 60 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Meredith Lynn, 36 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Heather Maureen Galloway, 35 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Marquise Dayshawn Freeman, 22 — possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense, unlawful carrying of pistol
Chad Matthew Armour, 42 — disorderly conduct
Larry Donnell Nathaniel, 59 — family court failure to appear, disorderly conduct, false information to police
Michael Lewis Key, 63 — assault and battery third degree
Chelsey Renee Watts, 28 — bondsman off bond possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base
Meia Michelle Cooke, 38 — failure to appear and pay family court bench warrant
Brittany Nicole Finks, 19 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Lamecia Jones, 20 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Isaiah Warren Freels, 20 — fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense
Julius Bryan Dorman III, 43 — improper turn, no drivers license, improper vehicle license, driving under suspension, uninsured vehicle operator, failure to stop for law enforcement
Diana Lynn Powers, 51 — hold for Barstow County
Jennifer Diane Grace, 33 — possession of cocaine first offense, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine first offense
Larry Antwon Carter, 35 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Erica Steed Clemmons, 43 — public disorderly conduct
Shante Antoinette Stevens, 29 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Daquan Gilbert, 23 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Dominique Marie Sommese, 24 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Daniel Martin Harris III, 53 — domestic violence third degree
Richard Rico Lee Quiller, 39 — assault and battery first degree
Carrie A. Blackburn, 46 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Whyzdom Antonio Lee Douse, 19 — murder, trespassing after notice, simple larceny $2,000 or less
David Wayne Ali, 56 — domestic violence second degree
Jesse James Gordon, 48 — violation of court order of protection must appear
Darrick Ray Cooper, 47 — assault and battery third degree
Tiffany Patrice Boyd, 30 — assault and battery third degree
John Murney, 28 — possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense, driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Christopher Bernard Daggett, 49 — public disorderly conduct
Antonio Deon Johnson, 41 — failure to pay child support
Richard Allen Weisert, 48 — public disorderly conduct
Carlos Eugenio Olmedo Martinez, 35 — driving without a license first offense
Michael Wayne Hutto, 34 — domestic violence third degree
Carlos Alfredo Escamilla Rivera, 38 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, driving without a license first offense, use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued, hold for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement
Christopher Kyle Hair, 19 — minor in possession of beer, gross intoxication, unlawful carrying of pistol
James David Temple Paul IV, 32 — public disorderly conduct
Roland John Martinson, 43 — hold for Aiken County Department of Corrections warrants, public disorderly conduct
Eddie Cordell Prescott, 35 — distribution of meth first offense
Garrett Marshall Cole, 28 — reckless driving
Jeremiah Abercrombie, 44 — public intoxication
Kevin Delane Byrd, 55 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine, contempt two counts, manufacture, distribute or possess drugs in Schedule I and Schedule II
Michael Shane Barnes, 35 — narcotic drugs in Schedule I and II, distribution of meth first offense
Michael Jermaine Medlock, 34 — family court failure to appear
Raheem Imek Jackson, 25 — domestic violence third degree
Earnest Peterson, Jr., 65 — assault and battery second degree
Nancy Marie Richardson, 47 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Anthony Jason Odom, 27 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Rodrecus Ramone Smith, 35 — contempt of family court by adult civil remedy only
Luis Fernando Gonzalez Ramirez, 24 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, driving without a license first offense