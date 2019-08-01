These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 31, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Ashley Logan Stowell, 32 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Fidel Perez Torres, 41 — driving without a license first offense
Lucas Anthony DeFillips, 18 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less two counts, purchase or possession of beer or wine by a minor two counts
Amber Nicole Mundy, 24 — public disorderly conduct
Kevin Craig Roll, 41 — distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacturing methamphetamine)
Jeffrey Leroy Battle, 38 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, open container of beer/wine in motor vehicle, contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only)
Paul Leo Baylock, 34 — hold for Charleston County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold
Michael Christopher Herndon Sr., 47 — grand larceny value $10,000 or more
Christian DeJesus Hernandez Florido, 34 — family court civil contempt order commitment
Tyrone Andrew Bates, 43 — family court bench warrant failure to appear and pay
Nicole Elizabeth Wicker, 40 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Shaderia Demetria Smith, 23 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrants
Lacrisha Nicole Bowers, 34 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less
Brittny Leann McRae, 33 — hold awaiting warrants for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Ashley Nicole Jeffcoat, 31 — hold awaiting warrants for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Jonathan Todd Allred, 47 — hold awaiting warrants for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Cordell Cornelius Stroman, 19 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, failure to comply, failure to appear per bond bring before issuing judge bench warrant
Lauren M Tarantola, 32 — hold awaiting warrants for South Carolina Highway Patrol