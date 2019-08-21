These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 19-20, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Brandt William Fincher, 48 — driving under the influence of alcohol/substance
Ronald Enor Roney Jr., 29 — hold for McCormick Sheriff’s Office detainer hold, driving without a license first offense
Jesus Martin Sanchez, 26 — hold for Immigration Customs Enforcement
Jaquan Avant Guzman, 22 — manufacture, possession of other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam, giving false information to law enforcement, unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription drugs
Willie Dawayne Hutto, 30 — contempt of municipal court, contempt of magistrate’s court domestic violence third degree bench warrant, contempt of magistrate’s court fraudulent check first offense bench warrant three counts
James Marvell Scott, 39 — hold for Richland County
Christ Gruber Jr., 50 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, public disorderly conduct
Shalandria Kiera Woods, 29 — contempt of magistrate’s court public disorderly conduct bench warrant, resisting arrest BOB
Jonas Mitchell Fulmer, 34 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrants
Jennifer Elaine Taylor, 40 — family court violating an order bench warrant sentenced
Burnard Maloyd, 48 — family court bench warrant failure to pay
Stanley Survell Rolland Sr., 49 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, obtain signature or property under false pretences value more than $2,000, family court bench warrant failure to appear and pay
Earl Theodore Patterson, 62 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense, possession of cocaine first offense
Fatima Faith Stewart, 35 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Ronnie Lockwood, 45 — failure to comply with a subpoena, hold awaiting warrant for Aiken Department of Public Safety, hold for Charleston County Sheriff’s Office
Jacob Tyler Lowe, 23 — receiving stolen goods or goods represented as stolen value $2,000 or less
Michael Lee Murphy, 38 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense
Andrew Luncheford Crook, 43 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less commitment
James Herman Hammond, 46 — assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, armed robbery or robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life
Nestor Daniel Rodriguez, 25 — hold for Richmond County SHeriff’s Office, Georgia, detainer hold
Douglas Hale Gagne, 42 — driving under the influence less than .10 third offense general sessions court sentenced
Freddie Lee Simpkins, 30 — manufacture, possession of schedule IV drugs except flunitrazepam with intent to distribute general sessions court, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death second offense general sessions court sentence, possession of narcotics in schedlue I, B, C, LSD and schedule II general sessions court sentenced, manufacture, distribution or possession of narcotic drugs in schedule I (B) and (C), LSD and schedule II first offense general sessions court sentenced
Laura Lea Bowden, 51 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Joseph Dean Bowling Jr., 43 — unlawful communication
Hunter Evan Thompson, 24 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Courtney Faith Hixon, 26 — hold awaiting warrants for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Hannah Elise Baker, 25 — hold awaiting warrant for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office