These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 6, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Jamese Gibson, 23 — public disorderly conduct, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Steve Welsh Conder III, 47 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams ore less of hash first offense, shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Timothy Jamar Bryant, 32 — domestic violence second degree
Felicia Renee Johnson, 40 — lottery/intent to defraud, counterfeit game tickets, alter, make, etc.
Malcolm Morris Anderson, 62 — failure to comply, telephone/use of 911 number unlawfully
Kevin Lee Long Jr., 26 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 second offense
Nigel Miquel Moss, 34 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Tony Marquis Williams, 34 — family court failure to pay
Felicia Renee Johnson, 40 — hold for Edgefield County
Daquanisha Arriea Liggins, 24 — domestic violence third degree
Teran L. Brady, 18 — malicious injury to animals, personal property value $2,000
Robert Ervin Kitchens IV, 22 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Robert Ervin Kitchens, 53 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Stan Mulliken, 50 — contempt/failure to comply
Bryson Langdon Hewitt, 19 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, bench warrant possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash
George Andrew Lawless, 31 — hold for Escambia County Sheriff’s Office
Jonathan Steven Moore, 44 — driving without a license first offense, reckless driving, awaiting warrants for North Augusta Department of Public Safety, detainer hold for Edgefield County, hold awaiting warrants from Aiken Department of Public Safety
Kenneth David Jones, 55 — hold awaiting warrants for North Augusta Department of Public Safety