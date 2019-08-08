These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 7, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Alison Susan Hodges, 41 — hold for Columbia County per National Crime Information Center
Harold Antonio Bates Jr., 18 — murder
Duane Russell Grice, 46 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle bondsman off bond
April Renee Shell, 40 — possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense
Robert Reed Butterworth, 24 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base second offense, disorderly conduct/gross intoxication
Chelsey Renee Watts, 28 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Megan Lea Beasley, 26 — driving under the influence first offense refused test, driving without a license first offense, forgery value less than $10,000
Aaron Arthur Butler, 26 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person, unlawful carrying of a pistol
Matthew Stewart Hupp, 25 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrants, trespassing/refusal to leave fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense
Katherine Elizabeth Propst, 31 — malicious injury to real property $2,000 or less, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, public disorderly conduct, distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first offense
Thomas Eric Holtzclaw, 50 — sex offender registry law, breach of trust with fraudulent intent value more than $2,000, sex offender registry law bondsman off bond/affidavit of surrender, breach of trust with fraudulent intent $2,000 to $10,000 bondsman off bond/affidavit of surrender
Natalie Kate McGillvray, 20 — assault and battery third degree
Tyrone L. Bacon Jr., 37 — domestic violence second degree