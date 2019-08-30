These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for xxx, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Nastasjjia Tkeya Patari Barrino, 18 — failure to comply with lawful direction of police, driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense
Donnie Weldon Rearden Sr., 56 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
James Michael Mosley, 42 — driving under the influence less than .10 first ofense
Dawn Louise Gay, 34 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense
Patrick Dakota Scott Lively, 27 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Brook Elizabeth Baker, 26 — grand larceny value $10,000 or more, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, burglary second degree
Brian Shaheem Gaines, 25 — failure to comply, driving under suspension license no suspended for driving under the influence second offense
Eric Brandon Malone, 32 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond
Carrie Latasha Mealing, 38 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Stephen Toby Vaughn, 18 — burglary third degree first offense
Carrie Latasha Mealing, 38 — hold for Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less two counts
Joe Cleveland Trull, 53 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, burglary third degree first offense
Christopher Jason Simmons, 33 — contempt of family court by an adult
Keith Ellis Curtis, 39 — sex offender registry violation/failure to register first offense two counts, hold for Orangeburg County
Frank Leon Robinson, 57 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrants
Michael Anthony Smith, 28 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Jessie James Jr., 33 — hold for Saluda County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold
Carrie Anne Blackburn, 46 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrants
Albert Nolan Kinard, 43 — assault and battery third degree, domestic violence third degree, threat, conspire to threat or solicit to threat real or personal
John David Keplinger, 28 — driving under the influence alcohol/substance
Ricky Dale Cyrus, 54 — striking fixtures on adjacent to highway failure to report, driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, use of a license plate other than for vehicle which issued, driving a vehicle at greater speed than is reasonable for conditions, domestic violence third degree
Anthony Vance Vest, 35 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant