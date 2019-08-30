Stock Photo - Police Bookings
These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for xxx, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Nastasjjia Tkeya Patari Barrino, 18 — failure to comply with lawful direction of police, driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense

Donnie Weldon Rearden Sr., 56 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

James Michael Mosley, 42 — driving under the influence less than .10 first ofense

Dawn Louise Gay, 34 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense

Patrick Dakota Scott Lively, 27 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Brook Elizabeth Baker, 26 — grand larceny value $10,000 or more, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, burglary second degree

Brian Shaheem Gaines, 25 — failure to comply, driving under suspension license no suspended for driving under the influence second offense

Eric Brandon Malone, 32 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond

Carrie Latasha Mealing, 38 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Stephen Toby Vaughn, 18 — burglary third degree first offense

Carrie Latasha Mealing, 38 — hold for Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less two counts

Joe Cleveland Trull, 53 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, burglary third degree first offense

Christopher Jason Simmons, 33 — contempt of family court by an adult

Keith Ellis Curtis, 39 — sex offender registry violation/failure to register first offense two counts, hold for Orangeburg County

Frank Leon Robinson, 57 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrants

Michael Anthony Smith, 28 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Jessie James Jr., 33 — hold for Saluda County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold

Carrie Anne Blackburn, 46 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrants

Albert Nolan Kinard, 43 — assault and battery third degree, domestic violence third degree, threat, conspire to threat or solicit to threat real or personal

John David Keplinger, 28 — driving under the influence alcohol/substance

Ricky Dale Cyrus, 54 — striking fixtures on adjacent to highway failure to report, driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, use of a license plate other than for vehicle which issued, driving a vehicle at greater speed than is reasonable for conditions, domestic violence third degree

Anthony Vance Vest, 35 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant

