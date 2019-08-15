Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 14, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Rocky John Curtis Boyd, 31 — driving under suspension license suspended for driving under the influence second offense, transport of alcohol in a motor vehicle with seal broken, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department

Brian Allen Bultman, 54 — legal custodian unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person

Leonard Phillip Loadholt III, 36 — legal custodian unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person

Ronald Logue, 51 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense

Shannon Dewayne Lowe, 40 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense

Telly Renard Johnson, 43 — domestic violence third degree commitment

John Allen Brittingham, 32 — harassment second degree

Grant Nicholas Reeder, 19 — criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt victim 11 to 14 years of age five counts, criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree five counts, sexual exploitation of a minor first degree five counts, sexual exploitation of a minor second degree, sexual exploitation of a minor third degree, unlawful to disseminate obscene material to person under 18 two counts, criminal solicitation of a minor five counts

Christy Lynn Pace, 34 — contempt failure to pay

Keith Lamont Gantt, 47 — assault and battery second degree, assault and battery third degree

Sallie Jean Rice Dennis, 35 — forgery value less than $10,000 four counts

Cody Aaron Jackson Sanders, 27 — violation of probation

Richard Walter Larkin, 51 — violation of a city ordinance soliciting without a permit

Erica Diana McCrea, 29 — domestic violence third degree

Joseph Michael Knight, 38 — driving without a license first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Tonya Marie Cordell, 34 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 bondsman off bond, possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense bondsman off bond

Tags