These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 14, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty.
Rocky John Curtis Boyd, 31 — driving under suspension license suspended for driving under the influence second offense, transport of alcohol in a motor vehicle with seal broken, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department
Brian Allen Bultman, 54 — legal custodian unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person
Leonard Phillip Loadholt III, 36 — legal custodian unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person
Ronald Logue, 51 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense
Shannon Dewayne Lowe, 40 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense
Telly Renard Johnson, 43 — domestic violence third degree commitment
John Allen Brittingham, 32 — harassment second degree
Grant Nicholas Reeder, 19 — criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt victim 11 to 14 years of age five counts, criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree five counts, sexual exploitation of a minor first degree five counts, sexual exploitation of a minor second degree, sexual exploitation of a minor third degree, unlawful to disseminate obscene material to person under 18 two counts, criminal solicitation of a minor five counts
Christy Lynn Pace, 34 — contempt failure to pay
Keith Lamont Gantt, 47 — assault and battery second degree, assault and battery third degree
Sallie Jean Rice Dennis, 35 — forgery value less than $10,000 four counts
Cody Aaron Jackson Sanders, 27 — violation of probation
Richard Walter Larkin, 51 — violation of a city ordinance soliciting without a permit
Erica Diana McCrea, 29 — domestic violence third degree
Joseph Michael Knight, 38 — driving without a license first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Tonya Marie Cordell, 34 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 bondsman off bond, possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense bondsman off bond