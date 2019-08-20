These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 19, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Ronald Enor Roney Jr., 29 — hold for McCormick Sheriff’s Office detainer hold, driving without a license first offense
Jesus Martin Sanchez, 26 — hold for Immigration Customs Enforcement
Jaquan Avant Guzman, 22 — manufacture, possession of other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam, giving false information to law enforcement, unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription drugs
Willie Dawayne Hutto, 30 — contempt of municipal court, contempt of magistrate’s court domestic violence third degree bench warrant, contempt of magistrate’s court fraudulent check first offense bench warrant three counts
James Marvell Scott, 39 — hold for Richland County
Christ Gruber Jr., 50 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, public disorderly conduct
Shalandria Kiera Woods, 29 — contempt of magistrate’s court public disorderly conduct bench warrant, resisting arrest BOB
Jonas Mitchell Fulmer, 34 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrants
Jennifer Elaine Taylor, 40 — family court violating an order bench warrant sentenced
Burnard Maloyd, 48 — family court bench warrant failure to pay
Stanley Survell Rolland Sr., 49 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, obtain signature or property under false pretences value more than $2,000, family court bench warrant failure to appear and pay
Earl Theodore Patterson, 62 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense, possession of cocaine first offense
Fatima Faith Stewart, 35 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Ronnie Lockwood, 45 — failure to comply with a subpoena, hold awaiting warrant for Aiken Department of Public Safety, hold for Charleston County Sheriff’s Office